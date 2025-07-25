The Head of the State House Investors Protection Unit (SHIPU), Col. Edith Nakalema has today intervened in an extortion case involving an employee of Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA).

Dr. Rachael Mbabazi, a manager at UWA extorted Shs47 million from Hajji Isaac Mulindwa who wanted to purchase wild animals and put them to his 640 acre ranch at Busikili, Matugga.

Hajji Mulindwa paid the money in question to Mbabazi through her private bank and Mobile Money accounts. And according to Mbabazi, the money was meant to transport the animals to the victim’s farm.

Hajji Mulindwa also paid USD8,000 to UWA bank account as payment for the wild animals and subsequently fulfilled all the other necessary requirements in May, 2023. He later received a license from UWA, giving him authority to own 100 wild animals privately. Out of 100 animals, Hajji Mulindwa received only 31 of them.

Addressing the press at SHIPU offices in Kampala, Col. Nakalema revealed that her office is mandated to ensure that wrong elements like Mbabazi leave government offices.

“It’s not UWA which frustrated you Hajji, it was one of their staff. Our role as SHIPU is to coordinate all government ministries and agencies to ensure that investors are not delayed or frustrated as long as they have fulfilled what is required of them,” she said.

“The issue remains that the officer who is implicated should leave the government office. It’s not right for any government officer to receive money in your private bank account or mobile money account. What Mbabazi did was an abuse of office. Hajji was delayed despite fulfilling all that was required of him and getting a license from UWA.”

Col. Nakalema further urged Ugandans, particularly the investors not to deal with individuals when it comes to doing business with the government.

“I would like to inform our esteemed citizens but particularly our investors not to deal with individuals, but institutions. The problem of dealing with individuals is that you expose yourself to extortion. Deal with heads of agencies or offices,” she said.

Additionally, Col. Nakalema commended the Executive Director of UWA, Dr. James Musinguzi for his quick response when the issue was brought to his attention.

“We congratulate UWA for their commitment to resolve the issue by promising to give all the remaining animals he paid for in a few days,” she said.

“Our work was to coordinate with the respective agency to ensure that the errant officer is brought to book.”

On the other hand, Col. Nakalema handed Mbabazi’s case to the State House Anti-Corruption Unit for further management.

Representing, Dr. Musinguzi, Mr. John Makombo, the Director Biodiversity Management, UWA, said as the authority, they have closely worked with

SHIPU to ensure that they reasonably conclude this matter.

“We received this complaint on Monday and we are here today on behalf of the UWA Executive Director to see how we can mitigate the problem. We regret the incident and we are going to deliver the rest of the animals to Mzee,” Mr. Makombo stated.

“We regret what Rachael did and we are going to ensure that we make our staff do better and ensure that the image of UWA is protected.”

Mr. Makombo also assured the general public that the incident is an isolated one and involved individual actions.

“Our rules don’t allow our staff to receive money directly. We have a cashless system. We want to let you know that UWA is a good institution and it does not promote this kind of situation,” he said, before assuring that Mbabazi will also face UWA disciplinary action at the Human Resource level.

He also apologized to Hajji Mulindwa for the mishap.

On his part, Hajji Mulindwa thanked Col. Nakalema for her intervention, saying that she handled his issue promptly and professionally.

“I like the way you have handled my issue and I pray to God to keep you like that,” he said.

“I also sat with Mbabazi and her lawyers and they have so far paid me Shs22 million and they agreed to pay the balance in two weeks.”