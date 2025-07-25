Uganda has today officially launched the African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024, marking a historic chapter in the country’s sports development and regional integration.

The event held at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds was filled with messages of hope, unity, and national pride. Uganda is co-hosting the tournament alongside Kenya and Tanzania.

Speaking about the role of sports in nation-building, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni reflected on its power to instill stamina, determination, teamwork, and skill. He emphasized that while these are individual gains, the broader benefits extend to the nation—enhancing its global image and creating business opportunities through athlete endorsements.

For the youth, the President noted, sports are a productive outlet, steering them away from negative influences and into purposeful engagement. He praised the East African Community (EAC)’s joint bid to host CHAN-2024, calling it a significant step towards regional brotherhood.

President Museveni also highlighted the revival of the sports sector under the NRM government.

“When we came into power, we created peace and expanded education. Now, stadiums are being built, and sports have been boosted,” he said.

Referring to Uganda’s readiness to host the tournament, he mentioned facilities like Nakivubo, Hoima, and others under construction.

“CHAN has provoked us—in a good way—to act, and we salute this pressure.”

The First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Maama Janet Museveni, delivered an impassioned speech at the launch, calling this moment “a fresh page in a new book” for Uganda.

She underscored how hosting CHAN-2024 and the upcoming AFCON-2027 symbolizes Uganda’s resilience, progress, and divine favor.

“Football brings out the kind of joy that unites people across all divides,” she noted, stressing the unifying power of sports.

She further affirmed the government’s commitment to upgrading sports infrastructure—including FUFA Kadiba, Muteesa II Stadium Wankulukuku, and Kyambogo Sports Grounds—which she said would serve communities long after the tournament.

Maama Janet reassured both citizens and international guests of the government’s preparedness and hospitality, warmly welcoming participating teams such as Algeria, Niger, Guinea, and South Africa.

“You can now call Uganda your home away from home,” she said.

She also thanked the President, the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for their pivotal roles in making the tournament a reality.

“Just like God remembered the children of Israel, He has remembered Uganda,” she concluded.

The Secretary General of East African Community, H. E Veronica M. Nduva praised the joint bid as a milestone in regional cooperation, highlighting the Mandela National Stadium renovation and other developments as signs of a promising future for sports in the region.

She thanked President Museveni for his visionary leadership and urged the media to rally behind the tournament.

Hon. Peter Ogwang, State Minister for Sports, thanked the President for his unwavering support, revealing that despite frequent follow-ups, he never lost interest in seeing the tournament succeed. He also acknowledged the First Lady for her consistent presence and encouragement.

FUFA President Eng. Moses Magogo described the launch as an emotional moment, declaring: “Dreams do come true.”

He attributed the journey’s success to President Museveni’s support and the recent enactment of the National Sports Law, which he said lays a strong foundation for Uganda’s future as a host nation.

With CHAN-2024 around the corner and AFCON-2027 on the horizon, Uganda stands at the cusp of a new era in sports and regional cooperation.

The country’s investments in infrastructure, policy, and human capital are not just for tournaments—they’re for a transformed future where sports become a pillar of national unity and prosperity. As the tournament kicks off, one message echoes across Uganda and the region: “PAMOJA”—Together as One.