Opportunity Bank Uganda celebrated an extraordinary milestone at the Bank of Uganda Agricultural Credit Facility (ACF) Awards, held last evening at the Sheraton Hotel, Kampala on May 29.

The bank scooped nine out of 16 major awards at the highly anticipated event which marked 15 years of the transformative ACF loan scheme, which has powered Uganda’s agricultural finance landscape.

The awards recognized financial institutions that have gone above and beyond in accelerating economic development through innovative and inclusive agricultural lending.

Opportunity Bank stood out proving once again that commitment to underserved communities and bold leadership in financial innovation can drive real, lasting impact.

This victory isn’t just a celebration of the bank’s past efforts but a powerful declaration of what’s possible when purpose meets performance.

The bank took home Overall Best Performing Financial Institution in the Credit Institutions and Microfinance Deposit-Taking Institutions (ACF), Highest Number of Loan Applications Submitted to BOU (ACF), Most Loans Disbursed to Small Borrowers (≤ UGX 100 Million – ACF), Highest Absorption Rate by Loan Value Disbursed (ACF), Overall Best Performer in the Credit and Microfinance Deposit-Taking Category (SBRF), Highest Absorption Rate by Loan Value Disbursed (SBRF), Widest Outreach in Underserved Regions (ACF), Most Loan Applications Submitted to BOU (SBRF), and First Runner-Up for Highest Number of Loans Disbursed in Underserved Regions (SBRF)

Owen Amanya the CEO of Opportunity Bank Uganda shared that they were incredibly honoured and humbled by the extensive recognition from the Bank of Uganda.

“These awards are more than trophies; they’re a powerful affirmation of our mission to champion agricultural finance and deepen financial inclusion across Uganda,” he said.

Amanya added that the awards also represent the tireless commitment of their team, resilience of their customers, and the bold steps they have taken to transform lives and livelihoods.

“As we reflect on this monumental achievement, Opportunity Bank remains more committed than ever to delivering accessible, inclusive, and transformative financial solutions across Uganda.”

From rural farmers to small business owners, the bank pledges to continue empowering communities and drive sustainable development at every turn.