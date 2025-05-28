KAMPALA – Adrine Kobusingye, a renowned philanthropist and businesswoman from Bushenyi District, is vying for the position of National Resistance Movement (NRM) National Chairperson Women League for 2026-2031. With a background in Development Studies from Makerere University, Kobusingye is determined to champion the rights and empowerment of women in Uganda.

Ugandan women face numerous challenges in politics, including societal norms that favor male leadership and unequal enforcement of property rights. Kobusingye aims to address these issues and create opportunities for women to thrive. She believes that women’s participation in politics is crucial for inclusive and sustainable development.

Kobusingye’s vision is to empower women through entrepreneurship, mentorship, and leadership development. She seeks to inspire a mindset change and promote informed decision-making among women. As a seasoned leader, she has served in various capacities, including as Board Chairperson of Igara Growers Tea Factory and Founding Chairperson of Igara-Buhweju Tea Farmers Sacco (IGABU).

Kobusingye is passionate about community transformation, leadership, and fighting poverty. She believes that women’s empowerment is key to achieving these goals. As NRM’s Secretary Publicity for Bushenyi District Women League, she is well-positioned to mobilize support and resources for women’s development.

With her extensive experience and commitment to women’s empowerment, Kobusingye is poised to make a significant impact in Ugandan politics. Her quest for the NRM National Chairperson Women League position is a testament to her dedication to creating a more inclusive and equitable society for all Ugandans.