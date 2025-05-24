KABALE, UGANDA – State Minister for Trade, Industry, and Cooperatives David Bahati didn’t just win in a political earthquake that rattled Kabale on Friday; he obliterated his opponents, retaining his seat as Kabale District NRM Mainstream Chairperson in a landslide victory that redefined “dominance.”

His closest rival, Andrew Aja Baryayanga, was left in the dust, securing a mere fraction of Bahati’s colossal vote count.

The electoral massacre unfolded at Kabale Main Stadium, presided over by Kabale District NRM Elections Officer Ms. Badra Ainebyoona and her assistant, Mr. Medard Ntegyerize.

When the dust settled and the ballots were counted, Bahati emerged with a staggering 528 votes. Baryayanga, despite his efforts, limped in with a paltry 49 votes—while Ronald Christmas managed a single, solitary vote.

To put Minister Bahati’s overwhelming mandate into perspective— his closest rival—Baryayanga would have needed to multiply his vote tally by more than eleven times just to match the minister’s formidable lead. It was a chasm he couldn’t even begin to bridge—exposing a gaping void in his political support.

Adding a layer of intrigue to this political drama— Mr. Eliab Mporera, Bahati’s anticipated opponent in the upcoming Ndorwa West constituency elections, was reportedly the mastermind and primary financier behind Baryayanga’s embarrassing campaign.

The dismal 49-vote showing by Mporera’s protégé now casts a long shadow over his own political aspirations— raising serious questions about his strategic prowess and the strength of his ground game.

After being declared the undisputed victor by Registrar Babra Ainebyoona, Minister Bahati— radiating confidence, extended an olive branch, pledging to reconcile all party members. His goal: to forge a united front and ensure the NRM’s unwavering success across the district.

“I am grateful to God and to the people who re-elected me as the Kabale District NRM Chairperson,” Bahati declared, his voice ringing with conviction. “This shows that the NRM party remains strong. Members rejected my opponent because they were unsure of his intentions—he had only recently joined the party. We were elected because the NRM has delivered in Kabale. I will work with everyone to ensure President Museveni wins the 2026 general election.”

Bahati further cemented his commitment— vowing to collaborate closely with party leaders to meticulously implement government programs. His ultimate aim: to relentlessly pursue the eradication of poverty and spearhead development, ushering in an era of prosperity for every resident of Kabale District.