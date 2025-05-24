The Minister for Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda, secured a landslide victory as Chairperson women’s league in Buyende District on Friday, May 23, 2025, garnering 57 out of 70 eligible voters at the District level. Her opponent, Benedete Kumwidhirawo, managed only 12 votes.

The electoral butchery unfolded at Budiope S S, presided over by Buyende District NRM Registrar, Mr. Baliluno David and his assistants from various sub-counties of Buyende District.

After being declared the undisputed victor by Registrar Baliluno David, Minister Bablanda, radiating confidence, extended an olive branch, pledging to reconcile all party members. Her goal is to ensure the NRM’s unwavering success across the district.

“I am grateful to God and to the people who elected me as the Chairperson NRM women’s league, Buyende district and I appeal to all members of the NRM to come together and work for our party and our nation because these are internal elections and we are children of the same house NRM”, Minister Babalanda declared in her voice.

“I would like to thank everyone who participated in these elections at all levels and voted for me. But this is not the end — let us continue supporting the mighty NRM party, especially our National Chairperson, Gen. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, and First Lady Janet Kataha Museveni,” she said.

“As the president is moving up and down in the whole country to make sure that poverty comes to an end, I commit myself not to just sit in office but rather make sure that Buyende’s face is uplifted. As leaders, we are voted to serve people, and in my leadership as chairperson women’s league in Buyende district and Minister for Presidency, I want to assure all women in Buyende district that there will be no regret; we shall work together to make sure that we transform our communities”, she said

Babalanda further cemented her commitment, vowing to collaborate closely with all party leaders to meticulously implement government programs to usher in an era of prosperity for every resident of Buyende District.

“I congratulate Hon. Hashim Magogo, the elected NRM Chairperson, Main Stream for Buyende District, his team and all winners who managed to earn victory in these party structures,” She Said.

Minister Babirye Milly Babalanda is an aspiring Member of Parliament for Budiope West Constituency, 2026-2031.