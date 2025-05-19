President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni yesterday interacted with journalists from the Tooro subregion at State Lodge-Fort Portal.

During the interaction, President Museveni emphasized that the Parish Development Model (PDM) is meant to tackle the challenges of poverty and promote economic transformation in the country.

“I come as a preacher to spread the gospel and assess those that have committed to live by the gospel,” he said.

President Museveni further highlighted that his purpose is to focus on economic transformation that aims at increasing household incomes and improving the quality of life of Ugandans through poverty alleviation initiatives like the PDM.

He also addressed concerns regarding irregularities in the PDM program, asserting that, “Thieves of PDM should be jailed and serve as labourers which will be beneficial to the government.”

He emphasized the government’s commitment to safeguarding public funds and called on journalists to expose any misuse of the PDM funds.

On conceptualization and implementation of PDM, the journalists highlighted the lack of a clear framework of the program.

“The design of PDM is very good but the challenge is that these beneficiaries weren’t sensitized at first on how to choose the best enterprises to invest their money,” one of the journalists said.

President Museveni responded with clarification, saying, “We had calculated the Shs1 million based on coffee, knowing that 250 seedlings per acre would cost Shs 180,000 and the balance could be used on other developments. But because of the need to involve everyone we embarked on 4 sectors with 7 activities on 4 acres or less.”

The President said that his advice was based on the availability of the market and good returns on the selected enterprises, which would achieve PDM goals of reducing poverty across the country.

Additionally, the President urged journalists to champion national development and remain patriotic in their reporting, aligning with the mindset change and Parish-based management information on socio-economic transformation and democracy.

He also proposed and tasked the journalists to nominate one journalist per district who will be attached to the Presidential Press Unit to monitor the PDM initiative.

President Museveni also contributed Shs100 million to the journalists SACCO and a van for transportation.

On the issue of Kyaka II Refugee Settlement located in Kyegegwa, President Museveni promised to resolve the long standing dispute by providing land titles to occupants.

“They stole that land from the government but we have decided to let them stay because it is not environmentally sensitive. I will write about it.”

The meeting was also attended by the Minister of ICT and National Guidance, Dr. Chris Baryomunsi.