To promote accountability and transparency, the Karamoja Anti-Corruption Coalition (KACC) will be following up on recommendations from the Office of the Auditor General (OAG) in the districts of the Karamoja Sub region. This follow up will involve disseminating the findings made by the OAG in the districts of Nabilatuk, Nakapiripirit, Moroto, and Napak, focusing on the sectors of education, health, livelihoods, justice, and the environment.

The OAG’s recommendations will pertain to the Financial Year 2023/24, with the first follow up scheduled for May 21st, 2025, in Nabilatuk district.

The follow-up activities for the OAG recommendations will be funded by the Royal Danish Embassy in Uganda. KACC is implementing a “Citizens Engagement and Accountability Project” in Karamoja, funded by the Royal Danish Embassy in Uganda, which aims to enhance civic engagement and strengthen accountability mechanisms at all levels of government.

Amina Lowakori, the Integrity Officer at KACC, stated that during the dissemination and follow up of OAG recommendations, citizens will have the opportunity to demand updates from duty bearers on the implementation of OAG recommendations, especially in critical sectors such as health, education, livelihoods, justice, and the environment.

Sophia Lomongin, the Contract Monitoring Officer, emphasized that they have been using the Citizens Feedback Platform (CFP) for reporting issues to the OAG and the dissemination and follow up is a good feedback mechanism.

Dr. Ayub Mukisa, the Executive Director of KACC, called on Karamoja civil servants to attend the dissemination activities to address some of the issues raised by the OAG.

Dr. Ayub stated, “We shall invite as many partners as possible to attend the dissemination and this will help to promote transparency and improve service delivery in the Karamoja Sub region.”