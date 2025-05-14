President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has today commissioned a series of completed road infrastructure projects worth Shs 53 billion in Kasese Municipality, constructed under the Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructure Development (USMID) program.

The commissioned roads which include Rwenzori Road, Bus Circular Road, 3rd Street, Kitalikubi Road, Park Rise, Stanley Road, Margarita Road, Rukidi III-Port Circular, Crescent Road, Mandela Road, Total Road, Mboghoyabo, and Lincoln Road, mark a significant boost to Kasese’s urban transformation and transport efficiency.

“These developments demonstrate that the NRM government is not about empty promises. We do what we say and say what we mean,” President Museveni remarked.

In addition to the roads, the municipality has benefitted from complementary infrastructure designed to support a modern and resilient urban environment. These include upgraded drainage systems, green spaces to enhance climate resilience, a solid waste management system complete with a garbage truck, trained municipal staff, and infrastructure committees linking communities directly to government efforts.

President Museveni emphasized that the real challenge facing national development is not lack of commitment but scattered thinking and the pursuit of instant gratification by various actors.

“Our problem has never been ideas; it is the lack of prioritization. The Bible says, ‘Seek first the Kingdom of God and all other things shall be added unto you.’ You want to do everything at once, but that’s not how transformation works. The NRM has always followed a clear sequence: we start with what matters most,” he said.

He also noted that the foundation of Uganda’s development was laid through a deliberate focus on security.

“When we took over, even soldiers lived in grass-thatched huts. But we prioritized building the army and equipping it. A soldier in a grass-thatched house can still protect you if he has a gun,” President Museveni explained.

“That’s how we built a strong force from a time when Uganda had barely 8,000 soldiers under Idi Amin,” he added.

The President also cautioned leaders both political and religious against seeking cheap popularity by promising to do everything at once.

“Start with the poor. Jesus said, ‘When I was hungry, you didn’t feed me.’ Roads are important, yes and we shall build more but we must do things in order. That is the wisdom of sustainable development,” he added.

The President reaffirmed the NRM’s development philosophy saying : “ Security first, then roads and transport, then electricity for the private sector, education for our children and others.”

President Museveni concluded with a powerful call for unity and discipline among leaders and communities, saying: “Let us stop working in fragments. One by one makes a bundle. With discipline and prioritization, we shall continue to transform Uganda.”

On her part , the Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Hon. Judith Nabakooba, applauded the transformative impact of the funded infrastructure projects in Kasese Municipality, calling them a symbol of progress and a model for urban development.

“With great pride and appreciation, we welcome Your Excellency to Kasese for the commissioning of this major infrastructure. Your presence here today is a testament to the NRM’s commitment to urban transformation and sustainable development,” she said .

The Minister noted that Kasese Municipality joined the USMID program with ambition and has since emerged as one of the top-performing urban centers in Uganda, citing that these investments have not only improved road networks but have also ushered in a wave of modern amenities and economic opportunities.

“These projects go far beyond roads. Kasese now boasts proper drainage systems, green spaces that enhance climate resilience, a comprehensive solid waste management strategy including a modern garbage truck, trained and empowered municipal staff, Infrastructure committees that strengthen community-government engagement,” she said.

Hon. Nabakooba also highlighted the tangible economic results already visible in the municipality.

“When we started working with Kasese, local revenue was at just Shs 399 million. Today, it stands at Shs 1.4 billion, with the potential to triple through digitized systems. This is a clear indicator that infrastructure investment leads directly to economic empowerment,” she said.

Hon. Nabakooba also pointed to improved street lighting and enhanced security, which have given rise to a vibrant night economy.

“The Lincoln and Stanley Road which we are standing on today was once in a terrible state, but today, thanks to this infrastructure upgrade, there is vibrant business activity even at night. That shows how infrastructure can unlock growth and transform livelihoods,” she said.

The Minister commended Kasese for emerging as a top performer at the recent National Urban Conference and urged residents to use the new infrastructure wisely.

She added that over 70 kilometers of roads have been upgraded, the municipality has secured modern council offices, and traffic mobility has improved with the installation of traffic lights. She said these changes have strengthened public service delivery and fostered safer, more dynamic urban spaces.

“With continued discipline, innovation, and community engagement, Kasese is on a clear path to becoming a beacon of urban excellence,” she concluded.

The Mayor of Kasese Municipality, Mr. Chance Kahindo, praised the successful implementation of road infrastructure, describing it as a symbol of accountability, urban progress, and government commitment to local development.

“It is my honour and privilege to welcome Your Excellency to Kasese for the commissioning of these transformative road projects. This investment is a reflection of the government’s trust in our municipality and our shared vision of a modern, well-planned town,” he said.

He explained that Kasese Municipality covers key divisions including Central Division and Nyamwamba, which have directly benefited from the upgraded road networks.

“Out of the Shs 53 billion allocated to Kasese, Shs49 billion was spent directly on road construction,” the Mayor noted.

He mentioned that Kasese was recognized nationally for its efficient use of funds.

“During the recent USMID assessment exercise, Kasese was ranked among the best-performing municipalities in terms of saving public funds and applying them effectively,” Mayor Muhindo stated.

“With such a clean record, I strongly advocate for Kasese to be prioritized for future government development support,” he added.

In attendance were also the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Thomas Tayebwa , Hon. Chris Baryomunsi , the Minister of ICT and National Guidance, Hon. Alice Kaboyo, the Minister of State in charge of Luwero Triangle and Rwenzori Region, the Minister of State for the youth and children Affairs, Hon. Balaam Barugahara, among others.