President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has praised Biira Pelucy, a visually-impaired poultry farmer and Chairperson of Persons With Disabilities in Kasese Municipality, for transforming her life through the Parish Development Model (PDM).

Ms. Biira, once a beggar, now runs a thriving poultry business with 750 chickens at her home in Kasese, making millions of shillings from the enterprise.

President Museveni who started his Presidential PDM tour in the Rwenzori subregion today, expressed joy at Ms. Biira’s progress, saying her story is a testament to what the government has long advocated for: self-reliance and household income generation.

“This has been my message since the 1960s in Nyabushozi. I advised people in Ankole to settle down and rear dairy cows. Later, we included this in the 1996 NRM Manifesto through the Four-Acre Model: one acre for coffee, another for fruits, the third for pasture, the fourth for food, and backyard poultry. Those near swamps should also do fish farming.”

The President emphasized that government programs like PDM and Emyooga are designed to uplift ordinary Ugandans from poverty and that the funds belong to the people.

“If you don’t follow up on this money and use it, you’re not only failing yourselves, but also the government that wants to get you out of poverty,” he said.

President Museveni also contributed Shs20 million to Ms. Biira to help her fence her poultry farm and purchase a means of transport for her business.

He further criticized the police and judiciary for releasing thieves on bond and vowed to take action against officers who fail to protect communities.

“Any policeman giving bond to thieves will be arrested,” he warned, adding that elected local leaders such as LCVs and LC3s must solve problems within their communities.

On the challenge of water access, Ms. Biira noted that her meter was removed due to non-payment, forcing her to rely on water purchased from neighbors or National Water standpoints. In response, the President said he had instructed the Ministry of Agriculture to develop a plan to address rural water shortages.

Ms. Biira also expressed deep gratitude to the President and the PDM initiative for changing her life.

“I used to be a beggar.Now, I can manage my needs, take care of my treatment, and run a business that gives me dignity.”

The Minister of State for ICT and National Guidance, Hon. Godfrey Kabyanga was also present at the event and commended Ms. Biira’s courage and entrepreneurial spirit. He also thanked the President for his PDM idea,noting that it is transforming people’s lives.