Edith Byanyima’s passionate endorsement of Dr. Lulume Bayiga as the next Democratic Party (DP) President General, rooted in his long tenure, reflects her deep familial ties to the party but falters as a compelling argument for leadership.

While her father, Mzee Boniface Byanyima, embodied DP’s core values of truth and justice as National Chairman, Edith’s reliance on longevity over merit undermines these principles. Her own prolonged inactivity in DP’s daily affairs, coupled with her dismissal of newer members like Richard Sebamala, raises questions about her alignment with the party’s forward-looking ideals. A more robust critique reveals that leadership must prioritize capacity to address DP’s challenges, not just historical loyalty.

Byanyima argues that Lulume’s seniority—having served with all DP presidents since 2005—positions him to “re-energize the grassroots.” She frames his steadfastness as a testament to loyalty, a value she ties to DP’s legacy of truth in resisting political expediency.

However, this argument lacks substance when measured against DP’s commitment to justice, which demands leaders capable of uniting factions, rebuilding structures, and countering external pressures from the National Resistance Movement (NRM) and rivals like the National Unity Platform (NUP). Longevity alone does not ensure these outcomes. Byanyima provides no concrete evidence of Lulume’s ability to deliver transformative solutions, rendering her case more sentimental than strategic.

Her credibility is further weakened by her extended absence from DP’s active operations. Despite claiming involvement since 1980 and a role in recruiting Norbert Mao, her notable contributions, like fundraising for Paul Kawanga Semogerere in 1996, are decades old. Critics question her loyalty, arguing that her recent re-emergence—prompted by discontent with Mao’s NRM alliance—lacks the grounding of consistent engagement. While her father’s defense of DP against defections to the Uganda People’s Congress in the 1960s upheld truth and justice, Edith’s reliance on this legacy without recent contributions feels disconnected. Justice requires accountability, and her inactivity invites scrutiny of her authority to shape DP’s future.

Byanyima’s implicit critique of Richard Sebamala as a newer member is misguided and contradicts DP’s inclusive values. Sebamala, being younger, could not have joined DP alongside Lulume or Mao, yet his candidacy embodies the future of the party. His fresh perspective could appeal to youth disillusioned by DP’s stagnation, aligning with justice by ensuring representation for new generations. By prioritizing Lulume’s tenure, Byanyima risks sidelining emerging leaders, undermining the truth that DP’s survival depends on adaptability.

The longevity argument also falters when considering veterans like Elder Ssewanyana Henry Bazira, who predates Lulume in DP. If tenure were the sole criterion, Bazira would be the frontrunner, yet Byanyima overlooks him, exposing her inconsistent logic.

Leadership must reflect DP’s values by addressing current challenges—division, weakened grassroots, and state repression—through vision and competence, not just years served. Lulume’s loyalty is admirable, but his record lacks evidence of the transformative leadership DP needs.

Edith Byanyima’s zeal to reinvigorate DP is laudable, but her approach must align with the party’s founding principles of truth and justice. These values, embodied by DP’s forefathers, demand leadership that is transparent, inclusive, and responsive to modern realities. Instead of leaning on loyalty rhetoric, Byanyima should “undust the books” of DP’s founders, advocating for a merit-based selection process that prioritizes innovation and accountability. By embracing these ideals, she can champion a leader who upholds truth in confronting internal and external challenges and delivers justice through equitable representation. Without this shift, her advocacy risks perpetuating stagnation, falling short of the vibrant renewal DP desperately needs.