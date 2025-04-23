President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has called for judicial reforms and ordered a thorough investigation into a controversial land eviction in Kiboga District, which he described as a form of injustice.

The President made the appeal today during the swearing in ceremony of the recently appointed Deputy Chief Justice, Dr. Flavian Zeija at State House, Entebbe.

President Museveni commended the outgoing Deputy Chief Justice, Hon. Justice Richard Buteera for his 44 years of service to the judiciary, and congratulated Dr. Zeija upon his appointment.

“I thank the retiring Deputy Chief Justice, Hon. Richard Buteera, who has served the judiciary for over 44 years. I also congratulate Dr. Zeija on your appointment. I appreciate your concern about some irrational judicial decisions,” he said.

The President welcomed Hon. Dr. Zeija’s remarks about outdated and irrational legal practices, particularly in matters of inheritance and land disputes.

Dr. Zeija, upon assuming his new role, vowed to address outdated legal procedures that burden ordinary citizens, particularly in inheritance and family disputes.

He criticized the current practice of directing families involved in disputes particularly those concerning the estates of deceased persons to the Office of the Administrator General.

“Justice must reflect the lived realities of our people. As Deputy Chief Justice, I will prioritize reforms that make justice more accessible, inclusive, and culturally relevant,” he said.

President Museveni thus emphasized the need for a justice system that aligns with societal realities.

“Why should people go through such unnecessary procedures to inherit property?” In the past, clans handled such issues when there was no centralized authority. Today, if the law allows girls to inherit provided it’s in a will or agreed upon by the clan then we should incorporate that into the law,” he noted.

He mentioned the current practice of forcing families to go directly to the Administrator General, describing it as unfair and disconnected from community traditions.

Instead, he advocated for a revival of traditional dispute resolution systems, such as clan-led mediation.

“In Ankole, for instance, if a girl was unhappy in her marriage, the family would mediate. The man would be summoned, and a tribunal of both families would seek the truth. It wasn’t about taking sides, but about fairness and harmony,” he explained.

According to the President, the judicial system’s failure to embrace traditional mechanisms was partly due to historical political instability, but he expressed hope that such approaches could now be revived.

“I think we are now winning on that side,” he said.

KIBOGA LAND DISPUTE:

Turning to the land dispute in Kiboga, President Museveni narrated how he was compelled to personally intervene after learning of the eviction of a farmer, Mr. Badiru Mwanje, by a man identified as Ainebyona.

“I was in Masindi on my tours when I saw on TV that a boy had evicted a man from a fully developed farm with permanent structures. I went to the scene myself and found armed men occupying the farm. The court had ruled to maintain the status quo but the status quo was established by the invader. How could that be?” he wondered.

Describing the act as unjust and elitist, the President called on the Acting Principal Judge to investigate the magistrate involved in the case.

“Who authorized the eviction? This is not justice. I appeal to the judiciary to take this matter seriously,” he said.

President Museveni reiterated that even the Head of State does not have powers to evict someone without due process, stressing that such authority lies only with the courts and the Ministry of Lands.

“Even if someone is in the wrong, I cannot evict them,I should open a case. Only the court can make that decision, and police simply enforce it. So how could the invader, without a court order, be granted the status quo?” he inquired.

President Museveni also warned against the growing trend of individuals usurping state power and bypassing legal procedures.

“This kind of lawlessness is dangerous,” the President said.

“We must protect our people from injustice, especially when the system appears to side with the wrongdoer,” he added.

On his part , the Chief Justice, His Lordship Alfonse Owiny-Dollo also commended the outgoing Deputy Chief Justice, Hon. Justice Buteera for the job well done and congratulated Dr. Zeija on his appointment as the new Deputy Chief Justice of Uganda, describing him as a visionary and dedicated judicial officer.

His Lordship Owiny-Dollo expressed gratitude to President Museveni for what he termed “timely and thoughtful appointments” in the judiciary.

“I congratulate my brother, Hon. Zeija, as the Deputy Chief Justice of Uganda, a country whose justice system you have already contributed to, immensely,” he said.

He also lauded Dr. Zeija’s tenure as Principal Judge, highlighting his integrity, commitment, and strong work ethic.

“I had the privilege to work with him when he served as Principal Judge. He is a man who takes his assignments seriously and works with vision and determination to achieve results,” the Chief Justice added.

“Many may not know, but the real burden of the judiciary lies with the Principal Judge. I couldn’t have asked for a better colleague. Dr. Zeija is dedicated, experienced, and always ready to deliver,” he said.

The Chief Justice also praised the outgoing Deputy Chief Justice, Hon. Justice Buteera, calling him “a calm and dependable leader” whose resolve and commitment greatly impacted the judiciary.

“We were fortunate to have an administration guided by participatory leadership, and I am proud of what we achieved together,” he said.

Highlighting progress in expanding access to justice, His Lordship Owiny-Dollo reported significant strides in increasing High Court circuits across Uganda.

“Following the swearing-in of new judges in March, we’ve expanded the High Court circuits. For example, Wakiso district with over two million people but no High Court judge, now has operational circuits in Entebbe and Wakiso itself. We have also established courts in Lugazi and three in the Acholi region, including Patongo, which covers Agago and Abim,” he said.

He added that more circuits are planned in Ntungamo, Ibanda, Moyo, and Rakai, pending the next recruitment of judicial officers.

The Chief Justice commended President Museveni’s efforts in strengthening the judiciary but appealed for further support in key areas.

“Your Excellency, what you have done for the judiciary is commendable, but there is still a need for enhancement in physical infrastructure, ICT equipment, transport for judicial officers, and overall institutional capacity,” he said.

He revealed plans to construct new court buildings in Gulu and Mbarara and to increase the number of Court of Appeal judges.

Looking ahead, His Lordship Owiny-Dollo announced that Uganda will host the upcoming Chief Justices’ Forum in May, focusing on Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR).

“I am honored to lead this forum, and I recall Your Excellency committing to personally open it and share your views. We will be delighted to welcome you,” he noted.

He reiterated his belief in ADR, saying, “I took it up with passion and led efforts to institutionalize it. Uganda is now being benchmarked on its ADR progress, and that is something to be proud of.”

On the issue of retirement age for judicial officers, the Chief Justice called for national dialogue.

“I was 65 years old four years ago, had I retired then, it would have been a waste. In judicial work, experience is invaluable.”

On the other hand, Dr. Zeija expressed deep gratitude for his appointment and vowed to continue reforms aimed at strengthening Uganda’s judicial system.

“Your Excellency, I am humbled to have been entrusted with this duty to serve as Deputy Chief Justice. I thank God for this honor, and I’m grateful to you for finding me worthy,” he said.

Dr. Zeija previously served as Principal Judge and has also held positions in the High Court.

In a moving tribute, Dr. Zeija dedicated the achievement to his late mother, describing her as a resilient woman who single-handedly raised him after the early death of his father.

“I was the only child in the family born at home like Jesus in the kitchen. My mother went into labor after returning from the garden. With no proper transport available, she delivered me by herself,” he recalled.

He said his mother made many sacrifices to see him through school and took great pride in having once shaken hands with President Museveni, a memory she cherished deeply.

“I also dedicate this milestone to my wife, whose support has been unwavering,” he added.

Dr. Zeija also acknowledged that administering justice in Uganda is not without challenges, noting that some laws and processes feel foreign and inaccessible to ordinary citizens.

“As Principal Judge, I introduced several reforms to improve efficiency. However, there is still work to be done especially in areas like infrastructure. Many upcountry courts, especially around Lake Victoria, lack proper accommodation and logistical support,” he said.

He emphasized the importance of promoting Alternative Dispute Resolution, commending the Chief Justice for championing the approach to reduce case backlog and improve access to justice.

The ceremony was also attended by Mr. Pius Bigirimana, the Permanent Secretary to the judiciary , Hon. Justice Buteera, the outgoing Deputy Chief Justice , other judicial officers, among others.