KAMPALA, Uganda — President Yoweri Museveni welcomed Togo’s President Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé at the prestigious Speke Resort Munyonyo on April 22, 2025, for a working visit aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation.

The high-level meeting, held at the luxurious lakeside venue renowned for hosting global summits, focused on mutual interests, including trade, regional security, and economic collaboration.

The Speke Resort Munyonyo, a 5-star facility on the shores of Lake Victoria, provided an ideal setting for the discussions, with its state-of-the-art conference facilities and history of hosting prominent leaders. Posts on X captured the warm reception, with

@spekeresort noting the honor of hosting President Gnassingbé, while @KRubagyemura highlighted the leaders’ emphasis on regional security. The resort, which hosted the 2024 Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and G77+China Summits, underscored Uganda’s growing stature as a diplomatic hub.

Museveni, leveraging his role as NAM chair, emphasized Uganda’s commitment to fostering African partnerships, aligning with the NAM’s theme of “Deepening Cooperation for Shared Global Affluence.” The talks with Gnassingbé explored avenues for enhancing trade and security ties, building on Uganda’s strategic position in East Africa and Togo’s role in West Africa. The visit reinforces Museveni’s diplomatic outreach, following recent engagements with leaders like Ghana’s Nana Akufo-Addo at the same venue.

Speke Resort Munyonyo, owned by the Ruparelia Group, boasts 477 rooms, including presidential suites and cottages, and has been a preferred venue for international events since its commissioning for the 2007 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM). Its Olympic-sized pool, equestrian center, and scenic views of Lake Victoria added to the prestige of the Togo president’s visit.