In what many have described as a bold move set to rattle up Jinja City’s politics, the illustrious Owek Joan Nangige Machora Kitto Vander Struis-a name that has become synonymous with distinction in Busoga has announced her candidacy for the coveted Jinja City mayor position in the 2026 general elections.

If she emerges victorious, which is likely, the holder of this remarkably long name would not only bring a fresh perspective to the role but also make history as Jinja City’s first female mayor, shattering a long-standing male dominance in the top seat of Busoga’s capital.

Owek Joan Machora, a proud member of the rare Mwise Idooya clan in Busoga, is already making waves beyond the kingdom’s borders.

Before throwing her hat into the Jinja City mayoral race, she served as Minister of Foreign Affairs in Busoga Kingdom under the leadership of HRH William Wilberforce Kadhumbula Nadiope Gabula IV

This multifaceted leader has an impressive background, having taught in Kenya schools for eight years before relocating to the Netherlands where she pursued a nursing career.

She also holds a diploma in Dutch, speaks the language fluently, and is proficient in Kiswahili, a testament to her Kenyan connection.

At home, Owek Joan Machora is a devoted mother of two and wife to her Dutch husband Vander Struis. The couple resides in a stunning Dutch-inspired home on a spacious 5-acre property on Wanyange Hill in Bugembe Town Council with breathtaking views of Lake Victoria and Jinja City.

Their picturesque home, aptly named “White House” has become a local landmark, although it is worth noting that some might confuse it with a different famous White House.

Joan Machora has big dreams for jinja City, which has become synonymous with heaps of garbage dotted everywhere, some on the road verges and streets including the 28bn/- Jinja Central Market.

She promises to reverse this within 100 days in office as mayor at the City Hall.

As a mother, nurse, and teacher, Joan Machora says she will ensure Jinja becomes the cleanest and most organized city in Uganda.

“…we want visitors from all over the country and world to come and enjoy the beauty and rich cultural heritage that Busoga has, not the ragtag and filthy place it now looks…” she remarks in an interview with Watchdog Uganda.

Drawing from her motherly experience, Machora notes, “in all homes, it is only a woman who bothers to bring fire and light the house as well as tidy the homestead while men simply watch”.

Using this knowledge and skills combined with her rich background and experience, Owek Joan Machora promises to brighten Jinja City with street lights as one way of fighting crimes.

When asked where she will get the funds for her ambitious plans, Owek Joan Machora confidently says she has enough partners all over the world and that she has enough lobbying capacity to reach them out to come and support her causes.

With her determination and exposure with a clean and clear and stain-free track record, Joan Machora is poised to bring a new era of cleanliness, security, and development to Jinja City.

On governance and accountability, Owek Joan Machora brings in an enriched experience of straightness should the voters of Jinja City give her the mandate.

“…I want things done rightly and correctly, where in everything we do, there must be value for money for the common people”, she says.

Machora also expresses her disdain for corruption, a deeply embedded issue in Uganda’s public service. “ a civil servant should serve without dipping fingers into public funds, while elected leaders must desist from using their position to clinch deals through kickbacks and bribery…”she emphasizes.

Analysts fear this stance might face resistance from some local government officials accustomed to corrupt practices.

However, Owek Joan Machora says she remains resolute, believing her principles, which are in line with President Yoweri Museveni’s, will bring the much-needed transparency and accountabilityJinja City’s governance.

He commitment to value for money and zero tolerance for corruption could potentially transform the city’s administration, prioritsing the welfare of city residents over personal gain.

To further boost Jinja City’s growth and development, Owek Joan Machora plans to establish partnerships with cities worldwide. “…once elected, I plan to twin Jinja City with dozens of other cities globally, sharing experiences and seeking partnerships to add value to our city…”, she reveals.

Her vision extends beyond Jinja, aiming to twin other towns in Busoga, including Iganga, Kamuli, Namutumba, Bugiri, Kaliro and Mayuge with international counterparts.

Owek Joan Machora stresses the importance of global connections, citing a kisoga proverb “…akali okutamubula na suuta enhina okufumba…” or in Luganda as “atanaba okutambula atenda mamawe okufumba) which loosely translates as a child who does not travel mistakenly thinks her mother is the only and best cook, but upon visiting other homes the child learns new things.

She believers that by exploring opportunities beyond their region, Busoga can unlock new doors to growth, innovation, and progress, ultimately benefiting its people.

However, not all is rosy, Machora faces challenges in her quest for leadership at the helm of Jinja City.

Apart from the financially stressful campaigns in a country where politics has been heavily commercialized, Owek Joan Machora must also contend with deeply ingrained prejudice against female leadership.

Some people harbour chauvinistic views believing that Jinja City can not be entrusted to a female mayor. This silent war against sexism is one Owek Joan Machora is determined to overcome, relying on her faith and the support of the people.

Despite these obstacles, the first born in the family of the late Akram Mohammed Kitto Zawede remains hopeful, citing overwhelming support she is receiving from residents.

When she is not busy, Owek Joan Machora enjoys unwinding to the rhythms of Congolese Rhumba with Kanda Bongoman’s Monie, Liza and Muchana being favorite ones.

The 57-year-old mayoral hopeful is also a football enthusiast always cheering Manchester City. Her love for the team recently connected her with a UK-bases city fan, Grace Vanvelt, who visited Jinja and met with the local Manchester City chairman Vincent Ongwen.

Interestingly, Grace Vanvelt has gone back to the UK to fundraise for a noble cause of supporting sickle cell patients in Jinja City.

Undaunted by the challenges ahead, Owek Joan Machora says she gets a lot of inspiration from a timeless proverb: “those who go to harvest honey must prepare to suffer the stings from the bees”. With unwavering determination, Machora declares, saying, “I am ready and prepared for any challenge that comes my way but rest assured of victory…”.

Owek Joan Machora’s confidence is palpable, and she is already planning a celebratory anthem pegged on Robert Kelly’s famous tune Sign of Victory to prove her unshakable optimism and faith in her campaign success.