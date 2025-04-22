Delivering results-driven leadership to the people of Kole North, Hon. Dr. Samuel Opio Acuti, the area Member of Parliament, has chalked out numerous achievements that have significantly impacted the lives of his constituents.

As an individual and as a key member of the Hon Judith Alyek-led Lango Parliamentary Group (LPG), Dr. Opio Acuti’s efforts have brought about transformative changes in various sectors.

Healthcare Revolution.

One of the standout achievements of Dr. Opio Acuti’s tenure is his contribution to healthcare.

He successfully lobbied for and secured three ambulances, one for each sub-county, facilitating 574 ambulance trips for emergencies, diagnostics, and funeral arrangements.

Furthermore, his efforts led to the construction of a new Health Centre III in Okwerodot sub-county and the upgrade of Ayara HCII to HCIII.

Dr. Acuti also championed increases in drug budgets for health facilities, resulting in 50 to 100% increases in drug budgets for health centres and hospitals.

The total value of health projects lobbied for and invested in amounts to 3 billion Uganda shillings.

Empowering Youth through Education and Skills.

In the education sector, Dr.Opio Acuti has been instrumental in opening eight skilling centres, offering various vocational training programs.

A total of 634 youth have been skilled across three sub-counties, and 448 students sat for DIT exams, with many awaiting graduation.

He also constructed a twin staff house for Alito Primary School and lobbied for iron sheets for schools affected by heavy rains.

The total value of projects lobbied for and invested in education stands at 250M Uganda shillings.

Infrastructure Development.

Dr. Samuel Opio Acuti’s efforts have also led to significant improvements in infrastructure.

As a member of the LPG, he, alongside others, championed the reconstruction of key roads, including the Lira-Kamdini Road and Rwenkunye-Apac-Lira-Puranga Road.

Additionally, he lobbied for funds for road maintenance, resulting in a successful allocation of 1 billion Uganda shillings per district.

The total amount lobbied for and invested in Kole North roads stands at 1.5 billion Uganda shillings.

Agricultural Growth.

In agriculture, Dr. Samuel Opio Acuti’s initiatives have boosted food security and income for local farmers.

He lobbied for tractors and walking tractors for each town council and sub-county, distributed seeds to farmer groups, and piloted a successful chilli(kamulara) project.

A crop insurance scheme has also been introduced, with 240M Uganda shillings paid out to beneficiaries.

The total value of projects lobbied for and invested in agriculture amounts to 1 billion Uganda shillings.

Electricity and Network Improvement.

Dr. Opio Acuti’s petition for electricity extension to unserved areas in Kole North led to the extension of 30km of power lines to 45 villages.

He also engaged telecommunication companies to improve network coverage, resulting in the installation of five new masts.

The total value of lobbied projects in electricity and network improvement stands at 1.5 billion Uganda shillings and 2 billion Uganda shillings, respectively.

Community Development and Representation.

Dr. Samuel Opio Acuti’s commitment to community development is evident in his numerous engagements with constituents.

He has held 95 community engagements, providing updates on his work and receiving feedback.

His efforts have also led to the distribution of sports equipment, support for churches and mosques, and funeral assistance.

Oversight and Accountability.

As a Member of Parliament, Dr. Opio Acuti has carried out oversight on various government programs, uncovering irregularities and ensuring accountability.

His efforts have led to the recovery of missing funds and improvements in program implementation.

Livestock Compensation.

Dr. Samuel Opio Acuti’s advocacy for livestock compensation has resulted in significant payouts to claimants.

As a member of the LPG, he championed the livestock compensation process, which had stalled for almost 10 years.

To date, 144 billion Uganda shillings have been paid out to claimants in Lango, Acholi, and Teso sub-regions.

Dr. Samuel Opio Acuti’s achievements demonstrate his unwavering commitment to the people of Kole North.

Commentators say his tireless efforts have brought about transformative changes in various sectors, improving the lives of his constituents and setting a shining example of dedicated service.

In what has been described as a bold move, Dr. Samuel Opio Acuti has announced his intention to join the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party and contest for re-election as MP for Kole North in the 2026 general elections.

Drawing inspiration from the biblical story of Queen Esther (recorded in the Book of Esther), Dr. Samuel Opio-Acuti likened his decision to hers, where she bravely revealed her Jewish identity despite potential risks.

Similarly, Dr. Opio Acuti declares that he can no longer hide his admiration for the NRM and President Yoweri Museveni’s leadership, stating that his heart has always belonged to the party.

This decisive step underscores his commitment to retaining his seat and continuing to serve the people of Kole North under the NRM banner, a move many have welcomed.

Who is Dr. Samuel Opio Acuti?

A leader in healthcare and public service, Dr Opio Acuti is a distinguished pharmacist and pharmacologist who has made immense contributions to Uganda’s healthcare sector.

As a champion of local production of anti-retroviral drugs for HIV patients, Dr Samuel Opio Acuti’s expertise and leadership have improved access to life-saving medications for countless individuals.

His academic background, including a degree in pharmacy and a master’s in pharmacology from Makerere University, has equipped him with the knowledge and skills to drive meaningful change.

Beyond his professional achievements, Dr. Opio Acuti has really demonstrated a commitment to public service, which has earned him the trust and admiration of the people of Kole North.

As the area MP, Dr Opio Acuti has proven himself to be an effective and dedicated leader in a country where some people join politics merely to crack deals and serve themselves.

His constituents are eager to see him continue serving in this role, and many are already behind his potential re-election bid in 2026.

A well-rounded individual who, in his leisure time, enjoys sports, particularly football and swimming.

In his free time, the amiable lawmaker spends most of his time reading and watching documentaries, reflecting his curiosity and passion for lifelong learning.

As Chinese Philosopher Confucius (551-479) said, “…by three methods we may learn wisdom, first by reflection, which is noblest, second by imitation which is easiest and third by experience which is the bitterest…”, Dr Opio Acuti’s commitment to reflection and learning has guided his life’s journey

With his unique blend of expertise, leadership and personal qualities, Dr Samuel Opio Acuti with deep spiritual insights is an exceptional individual who has earned the respect and admiration of his constituents and beyond where he is described as a diplomat.