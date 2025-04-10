Police in Kabale district is investigating a gun theft incident that occurred at Pearl Hotel in Kigongi Central Division Kabale municipality today morning at around 4:20 AM.

A security guard, Osbert Byonanebye, 23 years, from Ruhama Veterans Security Services, was allegedly asleep on duty when an unknown person stole an SAR rifle (number 564210028-15120) with two rounds of ammunition. The thief escaped towards Rushaki, and despite the guard’s pursuit, he couldn’t be caught.

The Kigezi region Police Spokesperson, Elly Maate, confirms a case of gun theft has been opened at Kabale Central Police Station as the hunt for the assailants begins. He urges the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity or items related to the stolen gun.

Maate further revealed that after he lost the gun to the assailants, Byonanebye also went into hiding in fear of being arrested for questioning. Maate says Police is also looking for him to help in further Police investigations.