The Rukiga County MP Aspirant Counsel Kiconco Patrick Katabazi has pledged to push for reduction of age limit for Ugandans qualifying to benefit under the Government’s Social Assistance Grant for the Elderly- SAGE.

Mr. Katabazi, a professional lawyer and former economist at parliament of Uganda, was yesterday addressing members of the Kandago Elders Forum in Bukinda Subcounty, Rukiga District.

He gave a background of his individual role between 2010 and 2012, when he partnered with the Kyegegwa District Woman Mp Ms. Flavia Kabahenda and Former Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga, to push for establishment of the SAGE program. Government of Uganda launched the pilot study in 2010 and later extended the program to the rest of the country in 2015.

Under SAGE, Each Ugandan aged 80 years and above is given a monthly grant of Shs. 2, 5000; however Mr. Katabazi says their initial proposed starting age was 65.

“I want to assure you that if I’m elected as the Rukiga Member of Parliament, I will start by pushing for a reduction of age from 80 to 65.” Katabazi told the elders.

He also pledged to advocate for an increased amount given out to each beneficiary from the current Shs. 25000, arguing that the amount was decided during the period when the cost of living was still relatively lower compared to the current economic challenges.

“You cannot give elders the same amount of money you gave them in 2015, because today everything’s cost has risen almost 10 times from the initial price,” he said.

Mr. Katabazi also committed to advocating for the introduction of Medical Practitioners specializing in old age issues, at Rukiga District’s Health facilities.

“Our health facilities need specialists such as Gerontologists and Geriatricians to provide comprehensive medical care to older adults, taking into account their physical, emotional, and social needs” he said.

He commended the members of Kandago Elders for coming together under one Forum, to deal with social-economic challenges that come along with old age.

“Old people are usually none employable, companies decline to enroll them on insurance programs because it is believed that they are going to die soon, banks don’t give them loans, and a few people want to socialize with them. So, this forum is an appropriate solution to all these challenges,” Katabazi said.

According to the Chairperson George Twebembeirwe Tindiho, Kandago Elders Forum is made up of 115 senior Citizens aged 60 years and above, who meet every Sunday to discuss social economic issues, while also collecting Shs.5000 from each individual as personal savings.

He further explained that part of the money is given back as loans to members seeking to venture into income generating projects, while they also maintain a pocket for insurance against health challenges that come with old age.