In a dramatic move, the Acting Leader of Opposition, Muhammad Muwanga Kivumbi, has issued a firm directive to all opposition Members of Parliament: sign a resolution declaring they did not receive the alleged 100 million shilling “Cash Bonanza” and, if they did, return the money immediately.

Kivumbi’s order comes amidst growing allegations that President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s government is distributing substantial sums of money to MPs to influence crucial legislative decisions. He condemned the alleged practice as a deliberate attempt to “stigmatize, dehumanize, and destroy the institution of Parliament.”

“Each member is going to sign the resolution to say, I did not receive the money and I’m not taking it, and you condemn it, and the signing starts now,” Kivumbi declared. “Now, whoever will fail to sign, we will know you took the money, because that is the simple test.”

The resolution, he explained, is a crucial step in demonstrating the opposition’s stance against what he described as “bad money.” He emphasized that the funds, allegedly disbursed through a classified State House account, are intended to manipulate the passing of critical bills, specifically the Coffee Amendment Bill and the UPDF Amendment Bill.

“It’s the highest form of betrayal by a legislator to transact in it for purposes of passing a regulation,” Kivumbi asserted.

Kivumbi’s directive was not merely a call to action but a clear order, leaving no room for ambiguity. “Are you with them or with us and the people of Uganda? It’s a resolution of this caucus that is going to be taken,” he stated, highlighting the gravity of the situation.

For those opposition MPs who may have already received the funds, Kivumbi issued a stern instruction: “First return, first return, the money and then you sign.” He stressed the importance of transparency and accountability, urging his colleagues to find the courage to rectify their actions.

The Leader of Opposition also addressed the potential repercussions of this stance, acknowledging that the parliamentary leadership may not appreciate their actions. However, he reaffirmed his commitment to defending opposition MPs who uphold their values. “Let them not threaten any member, because we will, in the next few months, defend every member of the opposition that has been true to our values,” he pledged.

Meanwhile, Kivumbi’s order reflects a determined effort to restore public trust in Parliament and to demonstrate that the opposition will not be swayed by financial inducements. He also called upon the media and the public to remain vigilant and supportive of those who stand against corruption. “I’m one of that public and these members are one of these courageous and salute these members of the opposition who have found a reason and the courage to say so,” he concluded.