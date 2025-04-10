The recent media storm surrounding Makerere University’s newly elected Guild President, Sentamu Churchill, reveals more than just political drama—it exposes a critical ideological rift in Uganda’s contemporary politics. Churchill, who emerged victorious as an independent candidate after being denied the National Unity Platform (NUP) endorsement, made headlines by warmly receiving and taking a ceremonial photograph with H.E. President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni during a research and innovation function at Makerere University. What was meant to be a diplomatic and respectful gesture turned into political fodder, sparking criticism from Churchill’s own family, most notably his father—Chairman Nyanzi, head of NUP’s mobilization and brother to NUP’s principal, Hon. Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu (Bobi Wine).

Chairman Nyanzi’s public outrage, including threats to disown his son and demands for an apology, reflects the very type of political immaturity Uganda should be moving away from. In Churchill’s mature and measured response, he reminded his critics that he contested as an independent because the National Unity Platform had turned its back on him. Ironically, the very party that now criticizes his outreach to President Museveni refused to offer him support during his candidacy. This is not just a family squabble—it’s a reflection of Uganda’s political crossroads.

Churchill’s gesture is a breath of fresh air, showcasing what politics should embody: maturity, inclusion, and patriotism. As former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan once said, “We may have different religions, different languages, different colored skin, but we all belong to one human race.” In the same spirit, we are all Ugandans, and dialogue, even with political opponents, is key to building a united nation.

President Museveni and the National Resistance Movement (NRM) have long demonstrated political inclusivity. Despite ideological differences, Museveni has opened doors for opposition figures who later found space and purpose within government ranks. Consider Hon. Norbert Mao, once a fierce opposition voice, now serving as Minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs. The late Aggrey Awori, Hon. Betty Kamya, Hon. Beatrice Anywar (Mama Mabira), and Hon. Emmanuel Dombo—all former critics—are today contributors to national governance under the NRM. As the African proverb goes, “Wisdom is like a baobab tree; no one individual can embrace it.” We must learn to embrace different viewpoints to move forward.

It is hypocritical for some NUP supporters to brand Churchill a traitor, while they themselves benefit from government privileges. NUP, while vocally critical of President Museveni, operates as the main opposition party in Parliament, with Hon. Joel Ssenyonyi serving as Leader of the Opposition. Their shadow ministers are paid by the very government they demonize. Isn’t it ironic that they enjoy the spoils of state machinery, yet reprimand a young leader for simply welcoming the Head of State.

This level of contradiction is what the Baganda call “mpalanira ko” (hating someone simply because I hate him or her) this a shallow approach to politics that adds no value. We need a generation of leaders who understand that politics isn’t about enmity but about national development. As former South African President Nelson Mandela wisely put it, “Resentment is like drinking poison and then hoping it will kill your enemies.” Uganda cannot afford to nurture such toxic partisanship.

To the youth of Uganda, learn from Churchill. Politics is not war. It is service. If a father can threaten to disown his son for a courteous act towards the country’s president, what does that tell us about the kind of leadership we are grooming? We need leaders who preach unity, not division; those who foster dialogue, not dogmatism.

Let’s not be fooled by emotional rhetoric or imprisoned by ideological cages. Uganda belongs to all of us, and its prosperity will depend on our ability to come together across political lines. NRM, with its history of inclusion, has set a precedent. It is time for other political parties, especially NUP, to rise above pettiness and practice politics that elevates the country, not personal vendettas.

To quote Ghana’s first President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, “Seek ye first the political kingdom, and all other things shall be added unto you.” But that kingdom must be one of unity, maturity, and inclusivity—not one ruled by childish politics.

For God and My Country.

Phillip R. Ongadia