His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa departed Uganda today after actively participating in the 11th Africa Regional Forum on Sustainable Development (ARFSD-11).

The forum, held at the Speke Resort Convention Centre Munyonyo, convened under the theme: “Driving Job Creation and Economic Growth through Sustainable, Inclusive, Science- and Evidence-Based Solutions for the 2030 Agenda and Agenda 2063”.

President Mnangagwa was seen off at Entebbe International Airport at by H.E Winpeg Moyo who is the Ambassador of Zimbabwe to Uganda, Hon.Wilson Muluri Mukasa,the Minister of Public Service,the Deputy Inspector General of Police James Ochaya , the Deputy Commissioner General of Prisons,Mr. Samuel Akena and Maj Gen. David Isimbwa, the Deputy Commander of UPDF Air Force.