KAMPALA— Diplomat Chris Rugari has broken silence following the tragic death of his two-year-old son Nganwa Rugari, who was under the care of his mother, Joline Kanoheri his estranged wife.

Mr. Rugari, Zimbabwe’s Consular General to Uganda, has, in a letter to the media on Wednesday April 9, vowed to uncover the truth behind the “brutal and cruel death” of his son which occurred under “unclear circumstances.”

Police earlier in the week confirmed the detention of the boy’s mother, Ms. Kanoheri , after contradictory, accounts for the circumstances leading to the death of the baby.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesman Patrick Onyango said the police had opened a criminal investigation and detained Ms Kanoheri to help with the inquiry after her account was found inconsistent

On Wednesday, Mr. Rugari dismissed as fabricated, accounts being circulated by , his ensntranged wife and her sympathizers that he asked her “to remove her uterus after the birth of their first son and that when, the wife rufused, Chris Rugari allowed her to have children with other men since for him, he only wanted one child among other fabrications.”

Mr. Rugari strongly refuted such narrative, insisting that those behind it need to be subjected to a sobriety test.

He confirmed reports of a DNA dispute, revealing that tests had shown two of his three eldest children were not his biological offspring, which he said was the source of the family misunderstanding which he only learnt of in late 2023 .

FULL STATEMENT BELOW:

I had refrained from commenting on these matters, which are already under police investigation, especially while mourning the brutal and cruel death of my beloved son under unclear circumstances.

However, I have seen misleading information on some online media stating that I forced my Xwife to undergo a hysterectomy after the birth of our first born and that it’s me who gave her the permission to go ,cheat and have children outside. The misinformation goes on to falsely indicate that between 2011- 2017, we had separated .

This is not only shocking but also deeply disturbing. Whoever conceived that narrative needs a sobriety test, as it lacks any logical basis.

Here are the facts:

I married Kanoheri Jolin in 2008. Our first child was born in 2010, followed by our second in 2013, our third in 2015, our fourth in 2022, and our last in 2024.

We enjoyed what I would describe as a wonderful and conflict-free relationship. Our first three children were born at Kololo Hospital, and I signed their birth certificates as their biological father. I took them for immunization, bathed ,cooked for them food, and dressed them . I financially supported their education as their father at Kisffer Kindergarten in Bugolobi, then Gemz Cambridge Butabika , and later during Covid ,through online schooling in Lusaka Zambia when Gemz Cambridge closed.

I later relocated all my kids to Turkey to pursue specialized education in basketball, football, art, and drama. I had a great bond with all of them . Our fourth child ( who died recently)was born in German Saudi Hospital, and I again signed his birth certificate as the father. Our last child was born after the paternity issues in our relationship had already begun during her pregnancy, and I wasn’t able to sign the birth certificate.

I had always been grateful for what I believed was a decent, faithful, and loving wife, and I was extremely proud of our family. If perhaps I had died before and went to heaven , the first thing I would have told God was to say thank you for giving me a wonderful wife .

However, things changed in September 2023 when I made the painful discovery that two out of our three eldest children are not biologically mine. This is when my conflict with Jolin began. So the misleading angle she and her team are working overtime to sell to the public is meant to divert the public from discussing a puzzling issue that has astonished the medical community about how a 2 year old child falls from the first floor of the house , drops himself on hard surface but doesn’t experience any external or internal injuries but dies and you the caretaker , you keep insisting that the cause of death is accident caused by falling even when it’s not possible under science .

Therefore, I urge the public not to be misled by disinformation and fabricated propaganda intended to divert “attention from what caused my child’s death. My sole concern now is uncovering the truth behind this tragedy. Press, I request you to give me time to mourn because I’m going through so much. In 2023, I had a happy family of 4 children and a lovely wife. Today , my wife is in prison on suspicion of murdering her own baby , the DNA has already ruled out that im the father of two kids, the one who was biologically mine is dead under unclear circumstances so its not easy. I hope you understand.

Thank you all, and I wish you God’s blessings.

Chris Rugari, April 9, 2025