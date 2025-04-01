The Head of the State House Investors Protection Unit (SHIPU), Col. Edith Nakalema has today met and held discussions with the leadership of Muteesa I Royal University Students Guild.

During a meeting that was held at the Offices of SHIPU in Kampala, Col. Nakalema assured the student leaders that they are vital investors in the academic sphere and they play a crucial role in ensuring that the country achieves the much desired socio-economic transformation.

“You are key investors in academics. We need your minds to ensure that our country continues to thrive economically. You have the strength, ability and intellectual capacity to ensure that our country prospers,” she said.

Col. Nakalema also urged the leaders to always lead with integrity if they want to be effective and efficient in the work they do.

“You are the present and future leaders of our country. When you are focusing on justice, empowerment and enlightenment, also think about integrity,” she noted.

“We want you to lead with integrity, lead by example. Don’t talk about integrity when you, yourself is lacking. Sit together as young leaders who are leading today and going to lead in future , make sure your personal integrity is not doubted in whatever you do, let your work speak more than your words. Let your actions and appearance speak for you. Make sure you dress decently and be able to add value to your work places. You shouldn’t be diverters.”

On the other hand, Col. Nakalema requested the student leaders to be productive and be job creators, rather than job seekers,in order to fight unemployment.

She also cautioned them against negative conversations in the public domain, saying they are meant to drain them mentally.

“Google what is productive and what adds value to you. Don’t get involved in negative talks,” she warned.

“Building hope and transforming lives is our calling on earth here. Always seek for what will make you productive and bring hope to others and transform lives of others in different ways.”

Furthermore, Col. Nakalema rallied the student leaders to join the fight against corruption.

“Anti-Corruption fight has been my calling since my youthful days. Today I’m a very determined officer and I chose to serve God and my country at all cost. As young people you should lead the fight against corruption.”

Additionally, Col. Nakalema reminded the leaders of the core objective of SHIPU which is to ensure effective implementation of presidential directives and policies on investment through coordinating, reviewing, and investigating investor-related complaints.

The Guild President, Mr. Kirabira Simon Richmon, who led the delegation, thanked Col. Nakalema for engaging them on various issues and deliberations, meant to guide them on how they can contribute to national development.

He also assured Col. Nakalema that as student leaders, they are ready to join hands with the government to fight corruption in the country.

Mr. Kirabira also noted that due to some information gap, some youths are being misled by selfish people to oppose and wrongly criticize the government.

He said as Student Guild, that’s why they decided to come up with a Symposium to create mindset change, awareness and harmony between the youths and the people in public offices.

“This Symposium scheduled for 5th April, 2025, aims to engage young Ugandans from different tertiary, technical and vocational institutions in meaningful discussions about justice, integrity and their roles in shaping the country’s future. We believe that empowering youth with knowledge and tools to promote justice and integrity is essential for national development and governance,” he said.