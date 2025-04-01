Kampala: On April 1, 2025, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni announced significant leadership changes within Uganda’s Internal Security Organization (ISO), a key counterintelligence agency tasked with safeguarding national security.

Mr. Arthur Mugyenyi was appointed as the new Director General, succeeding Brigadier General Charles Oluka, who tragically passed away on January 29, 2025. Oluka, who had led the ISO since October 2020, was a respected figure whose sudden death during evening prayers at home shocked many. His tenure followed a controversial period under Col. Frank Kaka Bagyenda, marked by allegations of fabricated intelligence reports.

Mugyenyi brings a wealth of experience to the role, having served as a Director within the ISO and previously heading internal security operations in Mbarara District. His background suggests a deep understanding of both grassroots and high-level intelligence work, critical for an agency responsible for monitoring threats to Uganda’s stability. The ISO, established in 1986 under the Security Organisations Act 1987, plays a pivotal role in providing intelligence to policymakers and conducting covert operations at the President’s discretion. Mugyenyi’s appointment signals continuity and a focus on operational expertise.

In the same announcement, Mr. Tony Kinyera Apecu was named Deputy Director General, replacing Colonel Emmy Katabazi, who transitions to a diplomatic role as Deputy Ambassador. Katabazi, promoted to Colonel in 2024, had been a key figure in the ISO, notably urging staff to enhance government project oversight. Apecu’s appointment introduces fresh leadership to support Mugyenyi in tackling emerging security challenges.