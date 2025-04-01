Victoria University (VU) in Kampala is basking in the glow of an extraordinary weekend of sporting success, showcasing its athletic prowess across handball, rugby, and badminton. The university’s teams delivered commanding performances, thrilling fans and solidifying VU’s reputation as a rising force in Ugandan collegiate sports.

In handball, Victoria University crushed Kawanda with a resounding 44-16 victory. The VU squad dominated from the outset, displaying exceptional teamwork and precision that left their opponents scrambling. Coach James Okello praised the team’s relentless energy, noting, “Our players executed the game plan flawlessly—it’s a proud day for VU.”

The rugby pitch saw another nail-biter as VU edged out Walukuba 18-13 in a fiercely contested match. The game showcased VU’s grit and strategic play, with a late try sealing the win. Captain Daniel Mutebi credited the team’s resilience, saying, “Walukuba pushed us hard, but we stayed united and fought to the end.”

In badminton, VU continued its winning streak, dispatching both CFK and Patriots with identical 5-1 scorelines. The shuttlecock mastery of VU’s players left little room for their rivals, marking two decisive victories in a single day. “It’s a testament to our training and spirit,” said player Sarah Nambi.