In a surprising twist following the death of Kawempe North MP Muhammad Ssegirinya, his former personal assistant, Alex Luswa Luwemba, has accused Parliament of failing to honor a pledge to provide UGX 150 million in condolences to the late MP’s family.

Ssegirinya, a vibrant opposition figure, passed away on January 9, 2025, at Lubaga Hospital after a prolonged illness, leaving behind a legacy of advocacy for the underprivileged.

Speaking to the YouTube channel Direct Shot, Luwemba claims that during a special parliamentary session on January 10, 2025, to pay tribute to Ssegirinya, MPs agreed to contribute UGX 300,000 each, totaling UGX 150 million, to support the grieving family. Speaker Anita Among had reportedly met with Ssegirinya’s relatives to discuss funeral arrangements, reinforcing the commitment. However, Luwemba alleges that Parliament reneged on this promise after chaos marred Ssegirinya’s burial on January 12 in Masaka District.

“Let them deny that they they never contributed any money to the family,” Luwemba dared MPs in an interview with “Direct Shot” YouTube channel.

The burial was overshadowed by a bitter rift between the National Unity Platform (NUP) and parliamentary representatives, resulting in two parallel send-off events. NUP leaders, including party president Robert Kyagulanyi (Bobi Wine), rejected an official state funeral proposed by Parliament, accusing it of political exploitation. Tensions escalated as mourners clashed over the burial venue, with NUP supporters blocking police pallbearers, necessitating heavy security intervention. Amid the turmoil, Ssegirinya was laid to rest at 3:30 PM, leaving his family and supporters disheartened.

Luwemba, a former candidate in the

Kawempe North by-election, asserts that the confusion prompted MPs to backtrack on their financial pledge. “Parliament lied,” he declared on Direct Shot, highlighting the family’s disappointment.

The controversy has reignited debates over Ssegirinya’s legacy. The by-election on March 13, 2025, was won by Erias Nalukoola (NUP) who among others defeated Ssegirinya ‘s PA Luwemba.

However, as Nalukoola takes the reigns of Ssegirinya, the unresolved condolence funds add another layer of tension to an already polarized political landscape in Kawempe with Ssegirinya family now said to be lining up at Speaker Anita Among office frequently to process any funds that might have been left by the late MP.