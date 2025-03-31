When the word Karamoja is mentioned, one’s mind immediately wanders to the people in north eastern Uganda who own livestock. In this article, I will define “Karamoja money” as the livestock of Karamoja. Livestock in Karamoja is seen as a fundamental necessity for families, as it provides milk, butter, skin for sleeping, bride price for marriage, and primarily serves as a source of income.

Currently, a cow in Karamoja costs between UGX 850,000 and 1,300,000 depending on its size. Despite the high value of livestock in Karamoja and its potential as a significant source of income, the responsibility of caring for these animals has been left to children. These children, locally referred to as shepherds, are tasked with looking after large numbers of goats, cows, and sheep. This means that the wealth represented by livestock is in the hands of children, while the owners relax. One day, as I was walking through a village in the Nabilatuk district where I live, I came across a young boy tending to livestock.

I asked him why he wasn’t in school. The boy, who looked emaciated and hungry, explained, “This is the only way I can get food by taking care of these animals.” This implies that children who tend to animals are compensated in terms of food. Surprisingly, young children are responsible for caring for the livestock of families, even those with educated children. The question is: how will Karamoja progress if children are not receiving an education and are instead tasked with herding livestock? Families who rely on children to care for their livestock should feel ashamed.

The practice of children looking after livestock is a long standing issue that has contributed to poverty and illiteracy in Karamoja. For instance, in 2008, Karamoja’s total population was 1,107,308, with 82% estimated to be living in poverty (OCHA cited in Powel, 2010) . Today, nearly 1.5 million people in Karamoja, 66% live below the poverty line and have the lowest levels of education in Uganda (Ategeka, 2022). While the government is making efforts to empower the people of Karamoja, the Karimojongs must seize these opportunities to empower themselves. I urge men who have free time to take on the responsibility of caring for livestock, allowing children to focus on their studies and education. This shift in priorities is essential for the development of Karamoja.

Ayub Mukisa (PhD)

Executive Director. Karamoja Anti Corruption Coalition (KACC)

Email: ayubmukisa@gmail.com