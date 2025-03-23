In what has been described as a major breakthrough, the territorial police in Kamuli have arrested nine individuals on charges of aggravated robbery.

The suspects were apprehended in an intelligence-led operation conducted on March 22, 2025.

According to ASP Mike Kasadha, the Busoga North Regional Police Publicist, the suspects are alleged to be part of criminal gangs involved in a recent spate of aggravated robberies in the entire Busoga sub-region.

Busoga has 11 administrative units plus a city, which include Jinja, Kamuli, Iganga, Bugiri, Mayuge, Luuka, Bugweri, Buyende, Kaliro,Namayingo, Namutumba and Jinja City which forms the traditional Busoga Kingdom, a cultural institution that promotes unity and development in the region.

The arrested suspects have been identified as: Fred Wambi, a resident of Bukolobe Zone, Kasiago ward, Northern division in Kamuli Municipality, Grace Mugaya, alias Jordan Lwambaaga (a clinical officer) of Butongole village, Namalemba parish in Bugweri district, Susan Kwagala, of Butongole village, Namalemba parish Bugweri district, and Godfrey Mukasa, of Butongole village, Namalemba parish in Bugweri district.

Others also in custody include Henry Wamubiligwe, of Bulumba village, Bikumba B parish, Northern Division in Iganga Municipality, Stephen Baswalirwa, of Kawete, Namugalwe sub-county in Iganga, Godfrey Ayazika, of Butongole village, Namalemba Parish in Bugweri district, Aziz Namugona, of Butongole village, Namalemba Parish in Bugweri district, and Boyi Sosi Peter, of Butongole village, Namalemba Parish Bugweri district.

During the operation, two guns, two magazines, and ammunition were recovered. Other items seized include: two motor vehicles, a Toyota Land Cruiser registration number UAZ 656B and a Toyota Hiace taxi registration number UDR 580P.

Also recovered are motor vehicle number plates, two TV sets and four new mattresses.

Notably, most of the suspects hail from Butongole village, Namalemba parish in Bugweri district, which was carved out of Iganga district a few years ago.

The village’s strategic location along the Iganga-Mbale highway and its proximity to the Iganga-Tororo/Malaba highway have raised questions about its potential connection to the recent robbery cases.

ASP Kasadha commended community members for collaborating with the Uganda Police Force, particularly in sharing vital information that led to the breakthrough.

He says further investigations are ongoing, and a manhunt is still underway to apprehend more suspects.

The presence of illegal firearms in an area or country poses significant dangers and risks, including: Increased Crime and Violence. Illegal firearms can lead to higher rates of crime, such as armed robbery, assault, and murder.

Terrorism and Insurgency: Illegal firearms can be used by terrorist or insurgent groups to carry out attacks and destabilize governments.

Gang Warfare and Organized Crime: Illegal firearms can fuel gang warfare and organized crime, leading to a cycle of violence and retaliation.

Accidental Shootings and Unintended Consequences: Illegal firearms can lead to accidental shootings, particularly among children and unauthorized users.

Proliferation of Firearms: Illegal firearms can spread to other areas, fueling a broader culture of violence and lawlessness.

Undermining of Law Enforcement: The presence of illegal firearms can undermine law enforcement efforts, making it more difficult for authorities to maintain public safety.

Economic Consequences: The proliferation of illegal firearms can have significant economic consequences, including increased healthcare costs, lost productivity, and decreased investment.

Social and Psychological Trauma: Exposure to violence and the presence of illegal firearms can cause significant social and psychological trauma, particularly among children and vulnerable populations.

Increased Risk of Conflict: The presence of illegal firearms can increase the risk of conflict, particularly in areas with existing tensions or disputes.

Threats to National Security: In extreme cases, the proliferation of illegal firearms can pose a threat to national security, particularly if they fall into the hands of terrorist or insurgent groups.

One of the main challenges in combating crimes such as robberies and illegal possession of firearms is the existence of complex networks and sponsors who attempt to compromise the justice system.

According to experts, these networks may try to influence investigations by using their connections and resources, they may try to influence the investigation process, compromising the collection of evidence and the arrest of suspects.

They may also compromise prosecution by attempting to bribe or intimidate prosecutors, witnesses, or judges to ensure that cases are dropped or suspects are acquitted.

Though a constitutional right, they may use their influence to secure bail for suspects, allowing them to return to their communities and potentially continue their criminal activities.

These networks can include, corrupt officials: government officials, law enforcement officers, or judges who are compromised by bribes or other forms of corruption.

Organized crime groups: structured groups involved in various forms of crime, including robbery, extortion, and trafficking.

Businessmen and politicians: Influential individuals who may use their power and resources to protect their interests and associates.

To combat these challenges, it’s essential to strengthen institutions and to ensure that law enforcement agencies, courts, and other institutions are independent, transparent, and accountable.

Enhance investigation and prosecution by providing training, resources, and support to investigators and prosecutors to build strong cases against suspects.

It’s important to protect witnesses and investigators: Implement measures to safeguard witnesses and investigators from intimidation and violence.

Promote community engagement by fostering partnerships between law enforcement (the police) and communities to build trust and encourage cooperation in combating crime.

While bail is a constitutional right, it is essential for judges to exercise discretion and logical reasoning when determining who should be granted bail.

This is particularly crucial in cases involving capital offenses such as murder, robbery, and defilement.

Individuals accused of taking someone’s life should not be granted bail, as they may pose a significant threat to public safety.

Those accused of robbery, especially armed robbery, should not be granted bail, as they may continue to pose a threat to public safety and security

Individuals accused of defilement, especially those with a history of similar offenses, should not be granted bail, as they may pose a significant threat to vulnerable members of society.

Judges should consider severity of the offences, public safety and previous convictions as factors when determining whether to grant bail or not.

Analysts say by using logic and considering these factors, judges can ensure that bail is granted only to those who do not pose a significant threat to public safety and security.