The National Resistance Movement (NRM) Secretary General, Rt. Hon. Richard Todwong has emphasized the need for unity and grassroots mobilization within the party, reaffirming the party’s commitment to inclusivity and national service—even for critics of the ruling party.

Todwong delivered these remarks yesterday Saturday during the 25th anniversary of the ‘Westnile Effort for Museveni’—a coalition of senior party mobilizers advocating for NRM and President Museveni across the region—and the launch of their Umoja Super Yellow Project, an initiative aimed at bolstering local economic empowerment.

“We support and believe in the teaching and doctrine of the NRM. Under the NRM, we learn that government should work for everybody. That is why under NRM even when you hate NRM, when you abuse NRM and you are in leadership, we still work with you.” Rt Hon Todwong stated.

The Secretary-General highlighted the NRM’s legacy in expanding healthcare, education, and infrastructure, urging youth to leverage the region’s peace and strategic advantages.

“You have two big markets. DR Congo and South Sudan. Use this opportunity to develop your homes because you have all the opportunities to develop more than any other region. There is nothing that beats the big markets you have in this area. Young people should be young in terms of production. The glory of West Nile will be seen and it will shine when you young people start production.” he emphasized.

Todwong also highlighted the government’s investment in infrastructure development in the region, including road construction. He explained that the government is building roads to connect Koboko to Moyo and other parts of West Nile. Todwong said that the road is already in the party manifesto.

He also touched on the government’s efforts to extend electricity to all parts of West Nile, noting that, it was only Obongi which was not connected yet, a gap he vowed to prioritize during his visit.

On education, Todwong reminded the locals of the government’s commitment to building primary and secondary schools in every parish and sub-county, respectively. He also urged parents to take advantage of these facilities and prioritize their children’s education. “Our thinking of education is very deep. UPE provides general knowledge to the population,” he stated. He also encouraged the people to make use of government hospitals as they were available to them.

Earlier, Todwong visited the Value Addition Facility in Awindiri where he interacted with the directors and staff. He also paid a visit to the Arua Central Market where he interacted with the market vendors and donated Shs 5Million towards their SACCO.

On his part, the State Minister for Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Hon Mario Obiga Kania urged the people of West Nile and Ugandans at large to embrace government programs.

“What is left for the people of West Nile is to pay back for what the NRM has done. There are a lot of rooms in the NRM government and the NRM party. I urge those few people who are not yet in the NRM to come forward and make sure that NRM is 100% in this West region.” He said.

Also present at the event was the Director of Finance and Administration, Hajat Medina Naham Ojale who gave a keynote address on development in the region highlighting the party’s commitment towards promoting economic growth and improving the livelihoods of Ugandans.

“We’ve been saying that we don’t have power. We now want to see them come here. Let the investors also come to West Nile to create jobs for our people.” Hajat Medina said.

The event was graced by the region’s members of parliament, local leaders and dignitaries.