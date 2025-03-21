The streets of Kampala City were Thursday treated to a historic event as President Museveni’s Office of the National Chairman (ONC-NRM), under the leadership of SPA/PA Hajjat Hadijah Namyalo , hosted the first-ever Street Futari Dinner in the capital.

The event under the theme “Abaavu Tweyambe”, drew thousands of Bazzukulu from all walks of life and across different political affiliations, including supporters of the Bobi Wine-led National Unity Platform (NUP), Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), and the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) led by First Son Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, in a remarkable display of unity and communal spirit.

The event took place along Buganda Road, stretching from Kampala Central Police Station (CPS) all the way to Watoto Church / Senana Supermarket, formerly (KPC), transforming the area into a hub of spiritual reflection, brotherhood, and charity.

With beautifully arranged tables and an atmosphere filled with prayerful anticipation, the initiative which aimed at fostering togetherness, compassion, and support for those in need during the holy month of Ramadan started attracting bazzukulu at around 3pm in the afternoon.

As the clock struck 7pm, Hajjat Hadijah Namyalo, fondly known as Museveni’s Chief Muzzukulu, took centre stage to officially launch the dinner which was highly anticipated.

Leading by example, Hajjat personally served the Bazzukulu with fruits, juice, and pilau to break their fast, a gesture that reinforced the event’s message of generosity and care for the less privileged (Abaavu Tweyambe)

