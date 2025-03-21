The event under the theme “Abaavu Tweyambe”, drew thousands of Bazzukulu from all walks of life and across different political affiliations, including supporters of the Bobi Wine-led National Unity Platform (NUP), Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), and the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) led by First Son Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, in a remarkable display of unity and communal spirit.
The event took place along Buganda Road, stretching from Kampala Central Police Station (CPS) all the way to Watoto Church / Senana Supermarket, formerly (KPC), transforming the area into a hub of spiritual reflection, brotherhood, and charity.
With beautifully arranged tables and an atmosphere filled with prayerful anticipation, the initiative which aimed at fostering togetherness, compassion, and support for those in need during the holy month of Ramadan started attracting bazzukulu at around 3pm in the afternoon.
As the clock struck 7pm, Hajjat Hadijah Namyalo, fondly known as Museveni’s Chief Muzzukulu, took centre stage to officially launch the dinner which was highly anticipated.
The streets of Kampala City were Thursday treated to a historic event as President Museveni’s Office of the National Chairman (ONC-NRM), under the leadership of SPA/PA Hajjat Hadijah Namyalo , hosted the first-ever Street Futari Dinner in the capital.
The event under the theme “Abaavu Tweyambe”, drew thousands of Bazzukulu from all walks of life and across different political affiliations, including supporters of the Bobi Wine-led National Unity Platform (NUP), Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), and the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) led by First Son Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, in a remarkable display of unity and communal spirit.
The event took place along Buganda Road, stretching from Kampala Central Police Station (CPS) all the way to Watoto Church / Senana Supermarket, formerly (KPC), transforming the area into a hub of spiritual reflection, brotherhood, and charity.
With beautifully arranged tables and an atmosphere filled with prayerful anticipation, the initiative which aimed at fostering togetherness, compassion, and support for those in need during the holy month of Ramadan started attracting bazzukulu at around 3pm in the afternoon.
As the clock struck 7pm, Hajjat Hadijah Namyalo, fondly known as Museveni’s Chief Muzzukulu, took centre stage to officially launch the dinner which was highly anticipated.
Leading by example, Hajjat personally served the Bazzukulu with fruits, juice, and pilau to break their fast, a gesture that reinforced the event’s message of generosity and care for the less privileged (Abaavu Tweyambe)
The event under the theme “Abaavu Tweyambe”, drew thousands of Bazzukulu from all walks of life and across different political affiliations, including supporters of the Bobi Wine-led National Unity Platform (NUP), Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), and the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) led by First Son Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, in a remarkable display of unity and communal spirit.
With beautifully arranged tables and an atmosphere filled with prayerful anticipation, the initiative which aimed at fostering togetherness, compassion, and support for those in need during the holy month of Ramadan started attracting bazzukulu at around 3pm in the afternoon.
As the clock struck 7pm, Hajjat Hadijah Namyalo, fondly known as Museveni’s Chief Muzzukulu, took centre stage to officially launch the dinner which was highly anticipated.
Leading by example, Namyalo personally served the Bazzukulu with fruits, juice, and pilau to break their fast, a gesture that reinforced the event’s message of generosity and care for the less privileged (Abaavu Tweyambe).
Hajjat Namyalo later addressed the gathering, expressing her heartfelt appreciation for the overwhelming turnout at the inaugural Iftar dinner. “I am truly overwhelmed to see so many Bazzukulu come together, not just for a meal, but to strengthen our unity and faith,” she stated.
” Although some were stopped from coming for people who serve their political interests, you who came are enough to prove them wrong,” Hajjat added.
Furthermore, Hajjat Namyalo expressed deep appreciation for President Musevni’s continued support for the Muslim community. She hailed the establishment of Salaam Bank as a major step towards economic empowerment and thanked the President for allowing Muslims to hold this unprecedented Street Iftar in the heart of the capital.
She described the gesture as a symbol of harmony and a testament to the President’s commitment to inclusivity.
Do you have a story in your community or an opinion to share with us: Email us at editorial@watchdoguganda.com