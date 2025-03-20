The ministry’s move follows a New Vision article on March 18, 2025, which triggered concerns about potential shortages.

In a press release issued on Thursday by Dr. Charles Olaro, Ag. Director General Health Services, refuted the claims, labelling them as “misleading and inaccurate” and stating that they “misrepresent the actual status of antiretroviral (ARV) drug availability in Uganda.” The Ministry emphasized that ARVs are consistently distributed to health facilities and that there have been no stockouts in recent years.

Dr Olaro also clarified that ARVs are available and provided free of charge at all public and Private Not-For-Profit (PNFP) health facilities. Distribution is managed through the National Medical Stores (NMS) and Joint Medical Stores (JMS), which deliver ARVs to over 2,000 health facilities every two months.

“Over the past two years, there have been no reported stockouts of ARVs,” he stated, directly contradicting the New Vision report’s assertions.

Concerns that a United States Government executive order on foreign aid might disrupt drug procurement were also addressed. he confirmed that drug procurement remains unaffected.

Adding to the positive outlook, Dr Olaro highlighted the growth of Uganda’s local pharmaceutical sector. Quality Chemicals Uganda Limited, located in Luzira, Kampala, has produced WHO-prequalified ARVs and anti-malarial medicines since 2023, supplying local and international markets.

He further detailed ongoing reforms aimed at improving healthcare delivery. A shift towards a patient-centred model is underway, integrating services for HIV/AIDS, TB, Hepatitis B, Hypertension, and Diabetes into routine outpatient and chronic care services across all healthcare levels. This integration is designed to enhance service delivery and address inefficiencies in vertical health programs.

He urged media houses to exercise responsibility in their reporting, emphasizing the potential for misinformation to “create unnecessary panic and hinder national HIV/AIDS response efforts.” The press release called for “responsible journalism that aligns with our shared goal of protecting public health.”

Collaboration and Continued Commitment:

The Ministry reiterated its commitment to collaborating with Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), people living with HIV, and all stakeholders to ensure continuous access to HIV prevention, care, and treatment services.

“We reassure all Ugandans that HIV prevention and treatment services remain accessible and free nationwide,” he stated. The government’s commitment is outlined in the National HIV and AIDS Strategic Plan 2020/21-2024/25.

Uganda has made significant progress in its AIDS response, with 1.4 million people currently on antiretroviral treatment and achieving 89% viral suppression.