Kitagwenda – Police in Kitagwenda District have arrested Amarakutunga Levi, a musician and male councillor representing persons with disabilities, on allegations of murdering a four-year-old child in a suspected ritual sacrifice.

The victim, whose name has been withheld, was reported missing on March 16, 2025, after being sent to a neighbour’s house in Nyaruhanda Village. A search was mounted, and the child’s lifeless body was discovered the following morning dumped in a bush.

Police launched an investigation, deploying the K-9 unit, which picked up a scent from the crime scene and led officers to Levi’s home, approximately 300 meters away. A suspected murder weapon—a panga with bloodstains—was recovered about 200 meters from where the body was found.

Further searches at the councillor’s residence yielded additional incriminating evidence. Officers recovered a bucket filled with water containing bloodstained clothes and observed blood stains on the walls of one of the rooms in the house.

Authorities say the evidence gathered so far strongly links the suspect to the crime. “We are treating this as a case of suspected ritual sacrifice, but investigations are still ongoing to establish the exact motive,” a police official, who preferred anonymity, told reporters.

The suspect is currently in custody at Kitagwenda Central Police Station as detectives continue their inquiries. Police have urged residents to remain calm as they expedite investigations into the gruesome murder that has sent shockwaves through the community.

More details will be provided as the investigation unfolds.