The recent military parades by the National Unity Platform( NUP) members has ignited a debate on the sanctity of national security with varying voices concerned that the acts could spark a genocide in the country if not addressed seriously.

One such person gravely concerned is Mr Jafar Muyonjo Ssesanga, the Assistant Resident City Commissioner for the Masaka City Division of Nyendo Mukungwe. According to the Presidential Envoy, such reckless actions by the opposition outfit do not only provoke the security of the country but also endangers the innocent lives of Ugandans.

In a strongly worded caution to the Kamwokya outfits, Ssesanga argues that whereas it’s normal to seek power, it is not proper for opposition leaders to opt for whatever it takes to get there regardless of the risks it posses to the stability of the country.

” What I want to caution my brother, Kyagulanyi about is that this country will be here even after all of us are gone. Its, therefore uncalled for to use underhand methods to take power even when it exposes the country to grave danger.” He warned.

He also warned that the peace brought by President Museveni should be jealously guarded by every Ugandan regardless of political , ethnic or religious stratification. He notes that we should all take time to juxtapose our peace with some of our neighbors like South Sudan, Democratic Republic of Congo, Burundi, Central African Republic, etc, who have been and continue grappling within ruins of instability. That way, Ssesanga argues that we can be able to appreciate the sacrifices of the current leadership in bringing about the peace we are enjoying.

He also rallied Ugandans to decist from divisive self seekers using them to attain their personal agendas while ensuring their inner families are completely insulted from the danger that may emerge out of their provocative actions.

” I wouldn’t have a problem with such acts if one would convince me that one of Kyagulanyi or Fred Nyanzi’s biological children were to physically take part in such a risky venture. If not, then I am convinced beyond doubt that this is solely aimed at creating deliberate causalities.

World over, Ssasanga explains, no country can tolerate such impunity, and actors behind such should prepare to pay in a similar currency.

He maintains that military like outfits should be reserved for the military as is the case elsewhere in the world, noting that obedience to this simple rule doesn’t expose Makerere Kavule to any disadvantage.