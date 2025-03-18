A sudden and tragic incident occurred in Jinja City on Monday 17th March,2025 when a34- year old Rogers Kiyingi, a resident of Bugulumbya sub county, Buzaya county in Kamuli district died from suspected heart failure.

According to SP James Mubi the Kiira Regional Police spokesperson, Kiyingi had boarded a taxi from Kamuli to jinja City but got off at Dunlop junction due to severe pain.

Residents immediately notified the police who rushed Kiyingi to Jinja Regional Referral Hospital, about a kilometer from the scene where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Kiyingi had been battling serious health complications, including high blood pressure for two years.

His sister identified as Elizabeth Nabossa revealed that Kiyingi had called her earlier that Moring, stating his intention to visit her and then proceeded to Jinja Regional Referral hospital for medical treatment due to his deteriorating health condition.

Unfortunately, Rogers Kiyingi’s life was cut short before he could receive the medical attention he needed. His body was taken to the hospital for postmortem.

SP Mubi has stressed the importance of prioritizing one’s health saying its prudent to always go and conduct medical tests and fully ascertain the medical condition of your body and mind.

He also cautioned against bad lifestyle habits such as not exercising, not eating a balanced diet and neglecting hygiene and sanitation.

What You Need To Know:

What is Heart Failure?

Heart failure, also known as congestive heart failure, is a chronic condition where the heart muscle is unable to pump enough blood to meet the body’s needs.

It occurs when the heart’s pumping power is weakened, causing blood to accumulate in the lungs, liver, and other organs.

Causes of Heart Failure:

Heart failure can be caused by various factors, including, Coronary Artery Disease (CAD), which is the narrowing or blockage of the coronary arteries, which supply blood to the heart.

High Blood Pressure: Uncontrolled hypertension can lead to heart failure by increasing the heart’s workload.

Heart Attack: Damage to the heart muscle from a heart attack can weaken the heart’s pumping power.

Cardiomyopathy: Diseases that affect the heart muscle, such as dilated cardiomyopathy or hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.

Heart Valve Problems: Malfunctioning heart valves can disrupt blood flow and lead to heart failure.

Diabetes: Uncontrolled diabetes can damage the heart and blood vessels, increasing the risk of heart failure.

Obesity: Excess weight can increase the risk of heart failure by putting extra strain on the heart.

Sleep Apnea: Repeated pauses in breathing during sleep can increase the risk of heart failure.

Kidney Disease: Kidney disease can increase the risk of heart failure by causing fluid buildup and electrolyte imbalances.

Medications: Certain medications, such as chemotherapy and some antidepressants, can increase the risk of heart failure.

Experts say it is essential to manage underlying conditions and make lifestyle changes to reduce the risk of heart failure.

Heart failure is a life-threatening condition that affects over 64 million people worldwide.

According to experts, it is a leading cause of death, especially among people born with heart defects. The condition is characterized by significant morbidity and mortality, poor functional capacity, and reduced quality of life.

The fatality rate of heart failure varies depending on factors like age, underlying health conditions, and the severity of the condition.

Studies have shown that people with heart failure have a higher risk of death, with a lifetime risk 8.7 times higher than those without heart defects.

Key Statistics:

Prevalence: Heart failure affects over 64 million people worldwide.

Incidence: The number of people diagnosed with heart failure is projected to increase by 46% by 2030.

Mortality: Heart failure is a leading cause of death, especially among people born with heart defects.

Lifetime Risk: People with heart defects have a lifetime risk of heart failure 8.7 times higher than those without heart defects.

Overall, heart failure is a serious condition that requires prompt medical attention and ongoing management to reduce the risk of complications and death.