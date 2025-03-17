The Lango sub region has reaffirmed its support for President Yoweri Museveni and the National Resistance Movement (NRM)party ahead of the 2026 general elections.

This endorsement is built on the region’s confidence in President Museveni’s continued leadership with leaders in the region expressing hope in the NRM’s government’s development initiatives.

Claims that Lango sub region would vote against President Yoweri Museveni following the election and swearing in of Eng Dr Michael Moses Odongo Okune as the Paramount Chief also known as Won Nyaci Me Lango have been debunked.

These claims, largely fueled by a handful of faded politicians suggested that the owitong (clan chiefs) would sway vote against President Museveni due to their alleged affiliation with opposition parties UPC and FDC.

According to clan chiefs, the cordial relationship between Lango sub region and the NRM government remains resolute and President Yoweri Museveni will continue to get votes and win should he present himself as a candidate in the 2026 general elections.

The Lango clan chiefs(owitong) have described as propaganda claims which circulated late last year by a handful of faded and desperate politicians that Museveni and NRM would not get votes.

The disgruntled group had falsely accused the New Paramount Chief (Won Nyaci Me Lango) HRH Eng. Dr Michael Moses Odongo Okune of working closely with the opposition to undermine NRM in the sub region.

According to Lay Canon Richard Ogwang-Odyero, a respected figure in the Church of Uganda and Minister in charge of peace and reconciliation, and government liaison, the relationship between the region and the Lango Cultural Institution or Tekwaro Lango remains strong.

“…he was appointed by President Museveni as the pioneer Executive Director Uganda Road Fund (URF)for 10 years and has never diverted from the ideals and principles of NRM…”, he explains.

Canon Ogwang Odyero who served as RDC Amolatar and Buyende says Eng. Dr Odongo Okune now the Won Nyaci was introduced by his father the late William Joseph Okune to President Museveni before his demise in 2009.

Late William Joseph Okune was the first Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development in the new NRM government in 1986 after the bush war NRA soldiers captured power from the short-lived Gen Tito Okello-Lutwa’s government.

The late William Joseph Okune also studied at Ntare High School in Mbarara together with President Museveni, something which endears him to the NRM government.

“…so, we can only say that anyone or some people to think they can delink Won Nyaci Okune from President Museveni and NRM are myopic and idle talkers…”, Canon Ogwang Odyero explains.

Using the popular saying that Unity Is Strength, Canon Ogwang-Odyero says with Eng. Odongo Okune,60 on the throne, Lango is on the right tract and urges all leaders to rally behind him to have a unified strong voice to lobby and stimulate growth and development.

Canon Ogwang-Odyero promises to use his new portfolio to use diplomatic approaches to moot for peace, reconciliation and unity among the cultural leaders to minimize schism.

“…what Lango needs now is not throwing words at one another but unity and we want everyone on board irrespective of our individual or group differences, because divergent of opinions or beliefs does not make us enemies…” Canon Ogwang-Odyero counsels.

Another influential clan chief Awitong Peter Okello-Oyo also shares the same view saying HRH Odongo Okune is a champion of peace and has always promoted NRM-initiated programmes.

Okello-Oyo who heads the Bako Pelkori Apwor clan has made a passionate appeal to President Yoweri Museveni to work closely with the Lango Cultural Institution/Tekwaro Lango for mobilization of the masses on matters of wealth creation, education, health and other related issues.

“…the heartbreak of the frustrated coronation ceremony is now behind us, right now the people of Lango are speaking one language and very happy because we have a very dynamic and knowledgeable Won Nyaci who will put back the region on the map…”, Peter Okello-Oyo says.

He says most of the clan chiefs in Lango with their vibrant leadership network from the grassroot communities are NRM supporters with some holding key positions which makes mobilization easier.

The Lango Supreme Kadhi Sheikh Yusuf Balinda aligned to the Kibuli Muslim side is equally optimistic that now Lango is on the right path to harmony and social transformation.

“…what I can say authoritatively is that Lango will vote massively for President Yoweri Museveni in 2026 because of the many good things his government has done for us…”, he affirms.

Other leaders like Imat Joyce Otiti, Imat Caroline Edonga and Imat Joan Pacuoto, among others say they are ready and willing to mobilize residents to vote back President Yoweri Museveni in 2026.

Imat Florence Akello Abale, the chairperson of the Women’s Council Apac, praises Paramount Chief Odongo Okune as a leader who delivers tangible results, making him impossible to ignore.

Mrs Abale says Okune’s ability to drive meaningful change has earned him widespread recognition and respect, solidifying his position as a key figure in the region.

Imat Florence Okello is also thrilled with the current leadership, stating that with Paramount Chief Odongo Okune and President Yoweri Museveni at the helm, they are eager to mobilize residents to re-elect Museveni.

She praises President Museveni as the cornerstone of Uganda and the Great Lakes region’s security and peace. According to analysts,this sentiment echoes the Lango sub-region’s strong support for President Museveni, with many leaders expressing their readiness to campaign for his re-election in 2026

The excitement in Lango was also palpable when photos emerged of Paramount Chief Eng Odongo-Okune engaging in a respectful conversation with President Yoweri Museveni in Kyankwanzi on International Women’s Day, 8th March, 2025.

The milestone moment marked the first time the Government of Uganda had officially invited the Lango Paramount Chief to participate in the celebrations, symbolizing a new chapter in the formal recognition of Lango Cultural Leadership.

As can be recalled, the name of Odongo Okune has been officially put in the Uganda Gazette as the new Paramount Chief of Lango, following the formal abdication of the throne by the aging Mzee Yosam Odur Ebii.

Consequently, in a heartwarming display of wisdom and benevolence, President Yoweri Museveni gifted the aging Mzee Yosam Odur Ebii a brand-new SUV vehicle and fuel package for his retirement enjoyment, after the latter formally abdicated his throne.

This gesture not only showcases President Museveni’s appreciation for Mzee Yosam Odur Ebii’s service but also underscores his commitment to honoring the region’s cultural heritage.

With Eng Dr Odongo Okune’s name now in the national gazette as the new Paramount Chief of Lango, the stage is set for a new era of leadership and development in the region.