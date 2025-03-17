KAMPALA, 17 March 2025 – The Government of Sweden has today announced new funding to UNICEF to respond to the Sudan Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) outbreak in Uganda.

The US$2 million contribution will be utilized by UNICEF over five months to support the immediate priorities of the Government of Uganda’s national Sudan EVD plan with a focus on Kampala, its five political divisions, and the districts of Mbale and Jinja.

The focus of the response will include activities on intensified sustained risk communication and community engagement, infection prevention and control, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) and other needs such as nutrition and mental health and psychosocial support. With this funding, UNICEF together with Ministry of Health and other partners will strengthen efforts to sustain coordination efforts at the sub national level and prevent the spread of EVD.

Specifically, UNICEF will also collaborate with Government and partners to intensify targeted Risk Communication and Community Engagement to ensure that communities are aware of Ebola prevention measures, recognise signs and symptoms and are able to seek early care and/or report suspected cases to interrupt transmission in communities.

A total of 8.1 million people is anticipated to benefit, both directly and indirectly, from the interventions.

Mr. Benjamin Dousa, Swedish Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade revealed the new funding during the visit at Kawempe National Referral Hospital in Kampala, where UNICEF is contributing to the delivery of quality maternal and newborn care health services with funding from Sweden.

“Sweden has supported response to previous outbreaks of Ebola in Uganda. We are glad to partner with UNICEF to again provide critical support to the response to the ongoing outbreak in Uganda. Sweden’s contribution will strengthen the Government of Uganda and local systems at national, sub national and community level for timely prevention and response,” the Minister said.

The UNICEF Representative to Uganda, Dr. Robin Nandy, thanked the Government of Sweden for the new funding and sustained relationship over the years which has contributed to building stronger health systems and ending preventable deaths especially of children and mothers in Uganda. He particularly thanked the Government of Sweden for supporting emergency responses, including during the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic, including mass vaccinations, reopening of schools and the re-entry of pregnant and teenage mothers to school.

”With the Swedish Government funding, our critical support to the Government of Uganda’s response plan will be strengthened. We believe that a sustained integrated response will result in the containment of the outbreak, saving the lives of children, women and their families,” Dr. Nandy said.

UNICEF contributions in the on-going national Sudan EVD plan include:

Supporting the establishment of emergency treatment and isolation units in Mulago National Referral Hospital and Mbale City which provide immediate life-saving treatment and care for Ebola patients.

Supporting the initial provision of food and milk for affected children in Mulago emergency treatment unit.

Provision of critical support for risk communication and community engagement activities

Support vaccination rollout

Provision of lifesaving supplies.

Co-chairing the Ministry of Health Risk Communication and Social Mobilization pillar.

Co-chairing the Continuity of Essential Health Services pillar.

Supporting 15 locum staff at Mulago National Referral Hospital to ensure continued delivery of health services and care for Ebola patients.

Distributing hand washing units and liquid soap in the two Ebola treatment and isolation units.

Rehabilitation of water supply system in Mbale Ebola Isolation Centre.

Provision of mental health and psychosocial support to children in isolation centres and supported reintegration in communities.