The fight against corruption in Karamoja has intensified at all levels with the Karamoja Anti Corruption Coalition (KACC) conducting various activities in the Subregion.

On Friday, March 14th, KACC held a community Baraza in Namalu subcounty, Nakapiripirit district to hold state actors accountable to the citizens. During the Baraza, KACC presented issues gathered by their monitors from Namalu Sub County which included health, education, and works. KACC highlighted that the maternity rooms at Nabulenger and Lomorunyangae Health Centres have developed cracks in the walls, posing risks to women and newborns. Additionally, Kagata Primary School was reported to have inadequate pit latrines, leading to open defecation among pupils.

In the same Baraza, community members also raised concerns about poor telecommunication networks, land grabbing, and issues with recent recruitment by the Nakapiripirit District Service Commission. The RDC of Nakapiripirit, George Emmanuel Owanyi, expressed gratitude to KACC for organizing the subcounty Baraza and pledged to take action, starting with the Nakapiripirit District Service Commission.

He assured that he had already begun addressing issues related to land grabbing and would convene a meeting with department heads from Nakapiripirit district to address citizens’ concerns from Namalu subcounty. The Baraza was attended by Namalu sub county administrators, security officials, LC.III chairperson, councilors, and citizens.

Community members requested that KACC organize Barazas on a monthly basis to facilitate open dialogue with duty bearers without fear of intimidation. This would allow them to present their issues to the duty bearers without feeling intimidated. Amin Lowakori, the Integrity Officer at KACC, urged the people of Namalu Subcounty to report any corruption issues to the KACC office.

Additionally, Dr. Ayub Mukisa called on Namalu citizens to report any contractors engaged in substandard work to the KACC office and appreciated the government of Uganda for the construction of the Nakapiripirit Muyembe road.