By Jotham Alinaitwe

On March 6, Uganda was bestowed with an exceptional honor for its leadership in hosting refugees, with the Ugandan Ambassador to Washington D.C., H.E. Mrs. Robie Kakonge, receiving the coveted Refugee Host Country Leadership Award at the Wilson Center in the United States. The award, which recognizes countries that have demonstrated extraordinary leadership in refugee protection and self-reliance, reflects Uganda’s unparalleled efforts in providing a safe haven for those fleeing conflict and instability.

While receiving the award, Ambassador Kakonge lauded the visionary leadership of President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, whose policies have ensured Uganda’s continued support for refugees despite the country’s own challenges.

“This recognition is not just a testament to Uganda’s efforts but also to the wise leadership of President Museveni, whose inclusive approach to refugee management has earned global admiration,” Kakonge said. “Our success in hosting refugees is rooted in his commitment to human dignity, peace, and stability, even in the face of significant challenges.”

Uganda, home to over 1.5 million refugees, has become a global model in refugee management, offering refugees access to land, healthcare, education, and vocational training. This approach has allowed displaced individuals to rebuild their lives with dignity and self-reliance. Despite limited resources, Uganda has remained a leading host country in Africa, providing sanctuary to refugees primarily from South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and other conflict-ridden regions.

The award was not just an acknowledgment of Uganda’s efforts, but also an opportunity to thank Uganda’s development partners for their continuous support. Ambassador Kakonge praised the international community for their collaboration, which has been critical to the country’s success in maintaining refugee programs. “We could not have achieved this without the dedicated partners who continue to stand with Uganda,” Kakonge added. “From the UNHCR to the World Food Program, our efforts are stronger because of their unwavering support.”

Later, in a significant gesture, Ambassador Kakonge brought the prestigious award back to Uganda, where she presented it to Hon. Eng. Hillary Onek Obalekor, Uganda’s Minister for Relief, Disaster Preparedness, and Refugees, and Hon. Lilian Aber, the Minister of Relief, Disaster Preparedness, and Refugees . The two ministers expressed their deep gratitude for the recognition, acknowledging Uganda’s ongoing efforts to ensure the safety and well-being of refugees.

Minister Onek emphasized Uganda’s ongoing challenges in the face of fluctuating donor support.

“While we are proud of the strides we’ve made in refugee care, we must acknowledge that Uganda, like many other countries, faces challenges, especially with donors pulling out funding,” he said.

“However, we remain committed to supporting refugees, and this award reinforces our determination to continue our work.”

The World Food Program’s Marcus Prior also commended Uganda’s hospitality and resilience in dealing with an ever-increasing number of refugees.

“Uganda’s approach has been a beacon of hope for many, and the World Food Program is committed to continuing its support, not just in food aid, but in ensuring that the right partnerships are formed to keep Uganda’s programs sustainable,” Prior stated. He also highlighted the importance of lobbying other donors to join the effort and support Uganda’s ongoing initiatives.

In her address, Ambassador Kakonge reassured the government that Uganda’s achievements in refugee hosting have not gone unnoticed on the global stage. “When selecting countries for this award, only two countries were chosen for their exceptional leadership in providing safety, security, and self-reliance opportunities to refugees,” she explained. “Uganda’s success is a testament to its people and leadership, and we are proud to see it celebrated globally.”

Uganda’s commitment to hosting refugees, offering land for agriculture, vocational training, and community integration programs, is a clear reflection of the country’s compassion and forward-thinking approach to global challenges. Despite the hurdles posed by limited resources, Uganda’s approach continues to stand as a shining example of what is possible when nations prioritize human dignity and solidarity.

As Uganda moves forward, the government remains committed to improving the lives of refugees and working closely with international partners to maintain these vital programs. The leadership award serves as both a recognition of past efforts and an encouragement for future work in the fight for global refugee rights and self-reliance.