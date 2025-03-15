The Uganda Management Institute (UMI) marked its 22nd graduation ceremony on March 14, celebrating over 3,000 graduates in a colorful event attended by dignitaries, academics, and family members at the main campus in Kampala.

Among the graduates was Hon. Rosemary Nansubuga Sseninde, the former Woman Member of Parliament for Wakiso District and Head of Mobilization for the National Resistance Movement (NRM), who proudly received her PhD in Management and Public Administration. Sseninde’s achievement stood as a testament to her dedication to education, despite holding significant government positions.

The ceremony was graced by Rt. Hon. Thomas Tayebwa, the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, who delivered an inspiring speech that congratulated the graduates while urging them to embrace the hard work and determination necessary for continued success. Tayebwa emphasized that the knowledge gained at UMI should be used to drive national development, urging the graduates to become responsible, professional leaders in their respective fields.

In his address, UMI Chancellor, Justice Bart M. Katureebe, highlighted the importance of research, community engagement, and alternative justice systems.

He called for a stronger focus on research to tackle Uganda’s governance challenges and encouraged Parliament to invest in initiatives that would promote scientific advancements and innovative solutions. Justice Katureebe also advocated for formalizing alternative justice mechanisms like mediation and arbitration, which can alleviate the strain on Uganda’s formal judicial system and offer more accessible, culturally relevant conflict resolution options.

“The world you are stepping into is complex, and it requires individuals who not only possess technical expertise but also those who are innovative, compassionate, and driven by integrity,” Justice Katureebe said.

He also spoke about the need for UMI to collaborate with local leaders, businesses, and civil society organizations to build sustainable development solutions that directly benefit the community.

“Knowledge should not be confined to classrooms. It should be applied to solve real-world problems,” he added.

As the graduates, including Sseninde, celebrated their academic milestones, the event was a reminder of UMI’s pivotal role in shaping Uganda’s future leaders. Sseninde’s achievement, in particular, was celebrated as an example of commitment to lifelong learning and the pursuit of excellence.

The Chancellor’s call for increased investment in research and his advocacy for alternative justice systems resonated deeply with the graduates, as they prepared to embark on the next chapter of their professional journeys, fully equipped with the skills and knowledge to contribute meaningfully to the country’s growth and development.