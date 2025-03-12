The fight against corruption in the Karamoja sub region has intensified, with different Karamoja Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) resorting to using various strategies to combat corruption, such as forming anti-corruption community monitoring groups at the grassroots level.

During a District Integrity Promotion Forum (DIPF) held on 11th of March at Napak district headquarters, the area Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Odongo Milton appreciated the Karamoja CSOs and monitors for being vigilant and reporting issues of corruption.

The RDC specifically thanked the Karamoja Anti Corruption Coalition (KACC) and Action for Development of Local Communities (ADOL) for empowering community monitors in the subregion.

The district speaker, Honorable Agillu John Bosco, represented the chairperson LC.V at the DIPF. He Emphasized that CSOs should continue to report facts accurately. Mary Agan, the District Community Development officer, called on CSOs and community monitors to report objectively without bias.

Dr. Ayub Mukisa of KACC and Darlington Lorika of ADOL committed to continue implementing activities in the fight against corruption and promoting accountability in the Karamoja sub region.

The DIPF was attended by duty bearers, community monitors, and CSOs.

The Deputy Chief Administrative Officer of Napak district, Mr. Robert Abia Owilli, informed members at the DIPF that Karamoja has undergone transformation, and the people are increasingly demanding accountability. He concluded by stating that community monitors need to recognize that they are part of the government and are helping to inform the government about the projects being implemented.