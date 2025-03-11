President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni yesterday hosted Rt. Hon. Nelly Butete Kashumba Mutti, the Speaker of the National Assembly of Zambia and current President of the Forum of Parliaments of the Member States of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (FP-ICGLR), alongside Rt. Hon. Anita Among, the Speaker of the Parliament of Uganda, at State House Entebbe.

President Museveni and his guests’ discussions focused on regional security, stability and inter-parliamentary cooperation within the Great Lakes region.

The delegation also included members of parliament from various FP-ICGLR member states, reinforcing the commitment to strengthening regional peace and collaboration.