A horrific incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, 11th March,2025, at Katende Triangle, Bugembe Town Council in Jinja City.

Reports say Edirisa Isabirye, a 25-year-old boda-boda motorist, allegedly set his rented room ablaze, intentionally targeting his wife a 17-year underage Mirabu Kakazi and their 9-month-old daughter Mirabu Munana

According to SP James Mubi, the Kiira Regional Police Publicist, preliminary investigations indicate that the couple’s marriage was toxic, characterized by frequent arguments, insults, conflicts, severe beatings and controlling behavior.

“…the supposed husband’s actions were likely motivated by a deep-seated anger and possible frustration, which he chose to vent them through violent murder…”, Mubi stated.

The police report states that Isabirye who was burning with rage placed a hot burning charcoal stove (locally known as sigiri/or cigiri for Luo speakers) under the bed which quickly spread the fire throughout the room.

Unfortunately, the unsuspecting Mirabu Kakazi, who was dead asleep, and her infant daughter succumbed to the flames.

Mirabu Kakazi is the daughter of Peter Kiwala, while Edirisa Isabirye is the son of Isma Tenywa.

Police detectives led by the Scene of Crime Officer (SOCO) visited and revisited the scene of crime critically observed and talked to the area leaders and witnesses.

In a shocking turn of events and seemingly overwhelmed with guilt over his heinous action, Isabirye, who should have been a prime suspect, unfortunately took his own life using a bedsheet.

SP Mubi has used the incident to send a strong warning to couples and members of the general public to be warry of the devastating consequences of toxic relationships and domestic violence.

“…we urge couples and those in relationships of girl/boy friends or man/woman friends to prioritize mutual respect, trust, open and honest communication, kindness and submission to the known values and norms…”, Mubi warns.

The police mouthpiece also stressed the importance of recognizing early warning signs of red flags in relationships, stating that, “if you are in a life-threatening marriage or relationship, know when to leave or seek counseling from experts and elders…”, Mubi counsels.

The victims will be held to rest in their respective ancestral homes with Mirabu Kakazi buried in the newly created Namagera Town Council in Jinja District while the suspected killer Edirisa Isabirye and his blood daughter will be laid to rest in Bukoma sub county in Luuka district.

This devastating incident where Edirisa Isabirye, who reports say had been observing the holy month of Ramadan, a period characterized by forgiveness, love, kindness and spiritual reflection is a reminder that domestic violence is no longer confined to rural settings, but has become a widespread problem affecting individuals across socio-economic line including the so-called elites.

The stark contrast between Isabirye’s actions and the principles of Ramadan has left many in the Bugembe-Muslim dominated community reeling.

“…this is a tragic reminder that faith alone is not enough to guarantee moral behavior…”, said one local senior citizen.

Analysts have emphasized the need for a collective effort to address the root causes of domestic violence and provide support to victims, regardless of their social status.

The incident has sparked debate on the stark reality that individuals from various faith backgrounds, including Christianity, are always involved in sinful and criminal activities even during sacred periods like Lent.

This uncomfortable truth serves to remind people that faith alone is not a guarantee against immoral and criminal behaviour.

Rather, it is the choices and actions of individuals that ultimately determine their path.

Lent, a period of reflection, and renewal for Christians is meant to be a time of spiritual growth and self-examination.

Similarly, Ramadan is a sacred month for Muslims marked by fasting, prayer, and charity.

“…Yet as we have seen and heard or read from various news channels, even during these periods, individuals can still succumb to base impulses and commit harm against others…”, one retired clergy commented

This phenomenon speaks to the complex and multifaceted nature of human beings that while faith can provide a moral framework and guidance, it is ultimately up to each individual to choose how they will act.

As residents grapple with the implications of this reality, it is essential to recognize that crime and immoral behavior are not exclusive to anyone faith or group, rather they are universal human frailties that require constant vigilance and effort to overcome.

Criminologists and theologians have always offered varying perspectives on the relationship between religion and crime.

Some researchers suggest that religiosity can deter criminal behaviour by creating social networks and emotional support that constrain negative action.

Studies have found that religious individuals tend to have lower rates of crime and deviance due to the social bonds and sanctions derived from their faith.

However, others argue that the relationship between religion and crime is more complex.

A study published in The Journal of Law and Economics found that while religiosity may be associated with lower crime rates, this correlation could be due to endogeneity bias, meaning that crime affects religious participation rather than the other way round.

Theologians refer to religiosity as a cognitive and behavioral commitment to organized religion associated with factors such as interpersonal friendliness, psychological and physical well-being, comfort for those who face difficult life situations, such as family problems, divorces and unemployment, marital happiness and others.

They also suggest that religion can operate as a social force for reducing negative behaviors and for increasing positive ones.

Theologians also weigh in on this topic, pointing out the role of religious teachings in shaping moral values and behaviours.

Some argue that religious extremism can actually increase crime while moderate religious involvement may have a positive impact on individuals’ behaviour.

In the context of the tragic incident in Jinja City, criminologists and theologians are pointing out the complex interplay between individual circumstances that led to the violent behaviour.

While religion can provide a moral framework, social support, and moral compass, it is not a guarantee against crime, sin, or immoral behaviour.