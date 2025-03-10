The outgoing Deputy Director Defence Public Information, Colonel Deo Akiiki has handed over the reins of office to Major Bilal Katamba.

Col Deo Akiiki was recently appointed as the Military Assistant to the Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

Major General Felix Kulayigye, the Director Defence Public Information who Presided over the handover/takeover at the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs Headquarters in Mbuya, emphasized the importance of innovation, teamwork, and leadership in development.

“As a leader, you allow people to think both within and outside the box. That’s how people grow; that’s how departments grow.”

He thanked Colonel Deo Akiiki for his contributions to the department over the years, noting that he had completed the tasks assigned to him and had been innovative most of the time.

Col Deo Akiiki expressed his gratitude to the staff, both civilians and military, for their support and cooperation during the 22 years he had served in the department.

In his acceptance remarks, Major Bilal Katamba acknowledged the support and guidance from Maj Gen Kulayigye and equally expressed gratitude to his predecessor, Col Deo Akiiki.

The function was attended by staff of the Defence Public Information.