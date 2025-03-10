By Edrisa Ssentongo

The Resident District Commissioner of Kikuube district who also doubles as Chief whip of all Resident District Commissioners in Bunyoro sub region Amlan Tumusiime has called upon Christians and people of God to endure trials and temptations while going through life. This message was delivered during a fundraising event that happened at St Peter and Paul Buhamba parish and later to Kibingo Muslim Primary school in Hoima District.

Tumusiime reminded the faithfuls who were attentively listening to him that in life we go through many challenges but as long as we have faith in God we can over any trial or temptation. ‘ Job is a great example in the Bible who went through difficult situations but later he overcame because of his faith in God, Tumusime said.

The Rdc announced that he is soon resigning from that position so that he can be able to fully participate and compete in the forthcoming coming general elections 2026. The announcement was met with excitement and jubilation from christians who were chanting ‘entare ya Bugahya’ meaning the Lion of Bugahya in runyoro language and singing all manner of songs.

The ceremony was crowned up with the Rdc contributing three million shillings for church construction and later moved to Kibingo Muslim primary school in Buraru Sub county where he was invited as the Chief guest on a fundraising drive to renovate the school mosque. He was welcomed by Matali group,boda boda riders and some of the former supporters of the area member of Parliament Pius Wakabi led by Flavia Adyeeri who assured him of their full and unwavering support.’ I want to thank you for welcoming us in a special way and I want to caution you against divisive politics based on religion and political camps, Amlan emphasized.

He contributed over 1.5 million shillings and pledged two more million shillings to renovate the school mosque.