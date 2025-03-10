Phaneroo Grounds in Naguru erupted with an extraordinary wave of energy and anticipation On March 8, 2024, as thousands of men gathered for the 8th edition of the Men Gather Conference.

The event, one of the most anticipated gatherings of men in Uganda and beyond, brought together diverse groups of men all seeking to unlock the full potential of their divine purpose.

The conference, themed “The Man Project,” aimed to empower men to understand God’s profound plan for their lives and their purpose in reflecting His image. This powerful gathering was sponsored by a stellar lineup of partners including Victoria University, Jubilee Insurance, Motorcentre East Africa, Post Bank, NSSF, and MTN Uganda, all of whom played a pivotal role in ensuring the success of the conference.

From the moment the first speaker took to the stage, it was clear that this was not just an ordinary conference. The atmosphere was charged with an undeniable sense of expectancy. Men, young and old, from all walks of life, stood united in their quest for spiritual renewal, personal growth, and leadership. The conference was a beacon of hope, a space where the complexities of manhood were explored in depth and where each man was invited to rise above his struggles and embrace the greatness that God has called him to.

Apostle Grace Lubega, the founder of Phaneroo Ministries and a central figure in the conference, set the tone for the day with a message that resonated deeply with every man in attendance. Drawing inspiration from the powerful words in Genesis 49, Apostle Lubega spoke directly to the hearts of the men, urging them to embrace the challenges and adversities of life as stepping stones to fulfilling their God-given purpose.

“Not all rejections are demonic,” Apostle Lubega declared, his voice filled with authority. “There is a rejection that comes to you because of how you grow, because of how you were made. If you were within the confines, the devil has no business with you. God raised you from the place of prediction. That rejection must be because of what God did on your life. Your pain is part of your purpose.”

His words pierced through the crowd, leaving an indelible impression on all who heard. The message was clear: setbacks are not signs of defeat; they are simply part of the journey toward success.

The wisdom of Dr. David Molapo, a renowned motivational speaker from South Africa, added a compelling layer to the conference. Dr. Molapo’s message was built upon the powerful narrative in Judges 16:21, where the story of Samson’s fall and rise mirrors the struggles and triumphs of every man’s journey. Dr. Molapo’s words about strength, choices, and emotional intelligence captivated the audience, leaving them reflecting on their own lives.

“Strength, life is like a coin,” Dr. Molapo began, his voice calm yet filled with intensity.

“You can use it any way you wish, but only once. The life God gave you, you can use it one time. Make every moment count. We, as men, are struggling with three Ws: wine, wealth, and women. Many of us are the problem we face because of the choices we’ve made. Anger is one letter away from danger, and when we don’t deal with it, it leads us into trouble.”

He paused, allowing his words to settle in the hearts of the men. “We are not equipped with emotional intelligence,” Dr. Molapo continued. “But we can change that. We can make better choices, gain control over our emotions, and become the men we were destined to be.”

The grounds were alive with a mixture of contemplation and conviction. Men were visibly moved by the message, as many of them recognized the areas in their own lives where they had allowed anger, pride, or bad decisions to hold them back. Dr. Molapo’s words were a call to action, a challenge to break free from past patterns and embrace a future marked by wisdom and emotional strength.

Apostle Felix Okoh from Nigeria brought a profound message that emphasized the power of purpose in defining what it means to be a man. Drawing inspiration from 1 Samuel 17:4, Apostle Okoh spoke about the importance of knowing one’s purpose before embarking on life’s journey—particularly in relationships and leadership.

“Choose a man from among you,” Apostle Okoh quoted with passion, his voice rising with conviction. “What makes a man is purpose. The day you find your purpose and begin to follow it, you become a man. When God sends you a woman, He sends her to fulfill your purpose. You can’t marry without knowing your purpose. Whoever you choose to follow, make sure they are a winner. Be careful who you follow, because who you follow determines who you become.”

His words were a sharp reminder that true manhood is not defined by age, wealth, or appearance but by the clarity of purpose. “Purpose is the compass that will guide you through life’s storms,” Apostle Okoh declared, urging every man to search within themselves and find the unique calling God had placed on their lives.

Also speaking to the congregation, Bishop Dale C. Bronah, brought a message of transformation that left the crowd in awe. His teachings, drawn from Luke 22, focused on the concept of embracing life’s challenges as tools for personal growth. He reminded the men that discomfort is often the catalyst for change, urging them to lean into adversity rather than shy away from it.

“It’s that which challenges your life that God uses to change your life,” Bishop Bronah proclaimed. “Change is not comfortable, and nothing good grows in a comfort zone. It’s time for men to emerge, to rise to the challenge and raise children that will be the solution to the problems in the world. Use your time wisely, use your knowledge to acquire money, and use your money to buy time. When you serve in privacy, when you pray in privacy, God’s favor will come upon your life.”

The 8th edition of the Men Gather Conference was more than just an event; it was a movement—a call for men worldwide to step into their greatness, to embrace their divine purpose, and to lead lives marked by strength, wisdom, and unwavering faith.