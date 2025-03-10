“Mao’s Museveni Pact Confession Sparks DP Crisis at Soroti Conference”

At the Democratic Party’s (DP) National Executive Council (NEC) conference held in Soroti City on March 7, 2025, DP President Norbert Mao made a candid admission that sparked intense discussion. Mao revealed that when he sought the opinions of party leaders regarding a cooperation agreement with President Yoweri Museveni and the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), he was overwhelmingly advised against it.

Speaking to the delegates, Mao recounted consulting the parliamentary caucus, including notable figures like Hon. Richard Lumu, who explicitly cautioned him against signing the deal. He noted that Hon. Richard Sebamala, now his challenger for the DP presidency, joined the discussion later but shared similar reservations.

Mr Mao, now minister of Justice, emphasized that he only sought opinions, not a binding resolution, suggesting his mind was already set on proceeding.

“I needed their views, not their approval,” he told the conference, defending his decision to push forward despite the counsel.

The Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister argued that his move was historic, claiming he was the first civilian to negotiate such an agreement with Museveni, contrasting it with past deals involving military figures like Moses Ali.

The revelation reignited tensions within DP, a party already grappling with declining influence since the rise of the National Unity Platform (NUP) and now facing internal strife over Mao’s alignment with NRM.

Mr Sebamala, seizing the moment, positioned himself as a reformer intent on rescuing DP from what he calls an “uncomfortable position.”

Delegates expressed frustration over the party’s eroded trust among Ugandans, with many questioning Mao’s leadership. Despite his defense, the conference highlighted DP’s double jeopardy: a fading political footprint and a leader whose actions have deepened internal divisions.

As Sebamala challenges Mao for the presidency, the Soroti conference underscored a party at a crossroads, struggling to regain its footing.