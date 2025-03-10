The Uganda Communications Commission has summoned Kabale based Radio Presenter Rodgers Asiimwe alias Obwengula and Diocese of Kigezi Bishop Gaddie Akanjuna inviting them for a Discussion about their ongoing media dispute.

The letter dated March 3, 2025 signed by UCC Director of Legal Affairs and Secretary to the Commission, Susan Atengo Wegoye is addressed to the Management of K-town Radio, with a carbon copy to the Rt. Rev. Bishop Gaddie Akanjuna.

It is in in reference to the complaint filed by the Akanjuna on 17th January, in which he accused Obwengula of consistently abusing him over K-town Radio airwaves.

Bishop Akanjuna’s official complaint is lodged against the Radio Station, but he specifically pointed out Obwengula as the Presenter abusing him.

In his complaint, the Bishop asks UCC for intervention, stating that solving the matter amicably has been unsuccessful.

This reporter understands that UCC earlier wrote to the Management of K-town Radio asking them to respond to the Bishop’s complaint, and the Management responded, though we have not been able to access the copy of the written response.

The letter latest letter from UCC invites K-town Radio Managing Director, News Editor, Producer and the accused Presenter (AsiimweRodgers Obwengula). It is also copied to Bishop Akanjuna, inviting both parties to appear for a Discussion at the Commission’s Head Quarters in Bugolobi, Kampala, on Tuesday, March 11, 2025.

BACKGROUND OF THE MATTER.

Early January 2025, an audio recording of a radio program made rounds on social media, in which Asiimwe Rodgers Obwengula accused Bishop Akanjuna of promoting sectarianism.

In the recording Obwengula specifically discussed a matter in which the Bishop allegedly ordered that the Church leaders should not give the microphone to Rubanda District Woman Mp Aspirant Ms. Jacqueline Katabazi who was one of the invited guests during an event at Nyarurambi C.O.U in the Nyaruhanga Archdeaconry.

According to Obwengula, the Bishop’s instructions were implemented by the Nyaruhanga Archdeacon Ven. Noah Kyoma who made sure that Ms. Katabazi did not have access to the Church microphone.

Obwengula attributed the alleged act to sectarianism, stating that Ms. Katabazi was denied the chance to address the congregation because she’s a member of the Catholic Church.

A video footage of Church leaders beating drums was also shared on social media, by supporters of Ms. Katabazi in support of Obwengula’s claims.

They alleged that Ms. Katabazi attempted to address the congregants from outside the Church after the service, but the drums were beaten to make sure, that did not happen.

This all comes at a time when Kigezi sub-region is covered with Sectarian sentiments portraying an intensive Political battle between Catholics and Anglicans.

On three occasions, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has made public statements condemning the Religious sectarianism in the Kigezi Sub-region, and he also went ahead to warn that the perpetrators would be arrested.

Meanwhile, a section of Church Priest’s from the Catholic Church have been captured on camera, openly campaigning for aspiring and incumbent Politicians, also asking their followers to make oaths of allegiance to the mentioned Politicians.

While Speaking at a campaign rally in Kisoro District last year, President Museveni described the trend as “Poisonous” and asked the Public to resist it. He also asked the journalists to expose the culprits while Government finds a long term solution to the problem.

“We shall definitely crash it” Museveni said in a press conference at his State Lodge in Irenga, Ntungamo.