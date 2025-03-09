Unconfirmed Reports indicate that Hajjat Hanifa Karadi, an independent candidate with leanings toward the National Resistance Movement (NRM), has withdrawn her candidacy in the Kawempe North parliamentary by-election.

This decision comes just days before the scheduled voting day on March 13, 2025, to replace the late Muhammad Ssegirinya, who passed away in January 2025. Karadi, who had initially challenged the NRM’s official candidate, Faridah Nambi, during the party primaries, reportedly dropped out of the race in favor of Nambi, whose campaign has recently picked up and it’s currently oozing with positive vibes.

It is not clear why Karadi dropped out and who exactly talked her out, but word has it that President Museveni took off time to talk to Karadi, a former RDC. Efforts to reach Ms Karadi were futile as her known telephone number went unanswered.

Karadi’s exit follows a contentious campaign period marked by her criticisms of the NRM nomination process, which she claimed was fraudulent and biased toward Nambi due to her family connections. Despite running as an independent after failing to secure the NRM ticket, Karadi maintained her loyalty to the ruling party. Her withdrawal is seen as a strategic move to consolidate NRM support in the constituency, which has historically been an opposition stronghold, particularly for the National Unity Platform (NUP).

Posts on X from earlier today, around 8:30–9:00 PM EAT, first highlighted this development, with users noting Karadi’s decision to step aside for Nambi. This shift has sparked speculation about behind-the-scenes negotiations within the NRM to unify its base ahead of the election. The Kawempe North by-election has already been fraught with tension, including allegations of voter irregularities, arrests of opposition candidates like NUP’s Elias Luyimbazi Nalukoola, and concerns over security force involvement, making Karadi’s dropout a significant twist in an already heated race.

With Karadi out, the contest now narrows, potentially strengthening Nambi’s position against a crowded field that includes NUP’s Nalukoola, FDC’s Sadat Mukiibi (Khalifa Aganaga), DP’s Henry Kasacca, and other independents like Mohammad Luswa Luwemba. The NRM, which has never won Kawempe North since multi-party politics began in 2005, may see this as a critical opportunity to gain ground in an urban opposition bastion. However, it remains unclear how Karadi’s supporters will respond and whether this move will sway voters in Nambi’s favor by Thursday’s election.