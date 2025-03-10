To promote integrity and create a generation free of corruption, the Karamoja Anti Corruption Coalition (KACC) has initiated a new strategy to combat the vice.

This strategy involves using debates in secondary schools to discuss corruption and its effects, helping students become aware of corruption and developing skills to combat it.

On 7th March,2025, KACC held a student debate at Arengeseip Secondary School in Nabilatuk district on the topic “Corruption has done more harm than good,” involving students from Senior one to Senior three.

In Uganda, corruption is a significant issue that manifests in various forms, such as bribery, embezzlement, nepotism, and favoritism. According to a report in the Monitor newspaper dated 4th March, 2025, 85% of Uganda’s civil servants are reportedly hired through bribery (IGG- Kamya cited by www.monitor.co.ug/uganda/news/national).

However, combating corruption in Uganda’s public institutions has been hindered by challenges, like weak institutional capacity, lack of political will, and limited enforcement of anti-corruption Laws.

To address corruption in Karamoja, KACC has been engaging in various activities in the region. Amina Lowakori, the Integrity Officer at KACC, mentioned that they have launched a new initiative involving debates, poetry, and dramas in schools.

Sophia Lomongin, the Contract Monitoring Officer at KACC, emphasized that their primary goal is to achieve a corruption free Karamoja.

Dr. Ayub Mukisa, the Executive Director of KACC, highlighted that corruption has inflicted significant harm on Karamoja and stressed the importance of more funders and partners joining the fight against corruption in the region.

Dr. Mukisa highlighted the necessity of being creative and innovative in combating corruption, which continues to evolve and become more complex.