A heated and logical debate unfolded in Parliament on Thursday as Members of Parliament from both the opposition and government confronted the Minister of State for Internal Affairs, Gen. David Muhoozi, over why law enforcement officers operate while hooded, concealing their identities from the public.

The debate was triggered after the former Army Commander presented a statement regarding the mayhem inflicted upon opposition supporters of the National Unity Platform (NUP) during the ongoing Kawempe North by-election campaigns.

The brutal and inhumane actions meted out against Ugandans by armed personnel, some in uniform and others dressed in overalls marked “JAT” with the national flag, have rekindled painful memories of Black November and the events in Arua a few years ago.

While Gen. Muhoozi appeared to justify the actions, former Leader of Opposition Mathias Mpuuga strongly disagreed, arguing that the minister’s statement lacked authenticity. He suggested that the statement had merely been handed to the minister before he entered the House and that even the general himself did not fully believe in what he was reading.

“That statement was just dropped on his desk as he rushed to this House. I refuse to recognize it as an official statement. Somebody must have written something in a hurry, and he merely read it. Otherwise, how could the Gen. David Muhoozi I know fairly well claim that some victims were part of an ‘illegal parade’ and thus deserved such treatment? That implies an act of reprisal, revenge, and retribution practices that have no place in the laws of our land. That can never be a statement from the Ministry of Internal Affairs as I know it,” Mpuuga stated.

He further inquired whether the Electoral Commission had formally requested security reinforcement for the by-election.

“May we know from the minister whether such a request was made by the Commission? And if so, was it addressed to the police, as the legally mandated authority, or to another security agency? Could the minister clarify the nature of the situation that necessitated such reinforcement?” Mpuuga asked.

He also raised concerns over the anonymity of the enforcement officers.

“The individuals seen in the widely circulated videos are all masked. Under what legal framework do officers enforcing the law conceal their identities? Why would those entrusted with upholding justice choose to operate in secrecy?” he questioned.

Mpuuga further warned that Uganda was treading dangerous ground where purported law enforcement was being carried out by unidentified individuals. He pointed out the alarming fact that both the police and the army had distanced themselves from the hooded operatives.

“So, may we know whether there is a mutiny within the security forces? Is the military experiencing internal dissent, leading to some elements acting out of control? If so, the nation should be alerted that rogue operatives are at large, operating without a clear command structure and thus posing a serious threat to the public,” he cautioned.

Former State Minister of Mineral Development, Sarah Opendi, also weighed in, warning Parliament and government loyalists that what transpired in Kawempe North could be a precursor to what may unfold in the upcoming general elections.

“I watched the news and saw a prospective Member of Parliament being pulled off a motorcycle, thrown onto the ground, and assaulted. Right Honorable Speaker, we have a history as a country, and we cannot afford to see this happening under the NRM government—a government we all celebrate for liberating Uganda. Who are these operatives? When I heard both the police and army denying any knowledge of them, I was left in shock. How can individuals wielding guns and sticks brutally beat Ugandans without being identified or apprehended? Worse still, they continued with these actions the following day,” Opendi lamented.

She also questioned why officers, if indeed acting lawfully, would need to conceal their faces.

“If they are not criminals, why are they hiding their identities? Why don’t they want to be seen by Ugandans?” she asked.

In frustration, Opendi proposed that Parliament consider transitioning Uganda from a multiparty political system to a movement system.

“Our Constitution mandates the state to ensure free political participation for all Ugandans. Every citizen should be free to engage in politics and elect leaders of their choice. But if this is not the direction we want to take, should we reconsider holding elections at all? Right Honorable Speaker, should we revert to the movement system and abandon political parties? Because right now, parties are dividing Ugandans,” she asserted.

She further suggested that if political parties were becoming a problem, Parliament should consider constitutional amendments before the next elections.

“Can we address these concerns through constitutional amendments before the elections? Time is running out, and yet we remain silent as critical issues continue to escalate. We must discuss these matters before it is too late,” she concluded.