Speaking at a press briefing in Kampala, Uganda’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Community Affairs, Rt. Hon. Rebecca Kadaga, outlined key resolutions from recent high-level summits, including the 24th Extraordinary EAC Summit held on January 29, 2025, and the Joint EAC-SADC Summit convened on February 8, 2025.

Kadaga noted that the EAC leaders expressed deep concern over the worsening humanitarian situation in eastern DRC, where ongoing conflict has resulted in the loss of lives, displacement of civilians, and attacks on diplomatic missions.

“The Heads of State condemned the violence and urged all parties to immediately cease hostilities, respect diplomatic premises, and facilitate humanitarian access to affected communities,” she said. The EAC Summit also urged the DRC government to negotiate directly with armed groups, including the M23, to find a lasting political solution.

To strengthen coordination, a historic Joint EAC-SADC Summit was convened on February 8, bringing together leaders from both regional blocs. Key decisions made included:

Immediate cessation of hostilities and restoration of supply lines for humanitarian aid. Deployment of EAC-SADC Chiefs of Defense Forces to draft a security plan for Goma and surrounding areas within five days.

Reopening of major transport routes, including Goma-Sake-Bukavu, Goma-Kibumba-Rumangabo, and navigation on Lake Kivu between Goma and Bukavu. The urgent reopening of Goma Airport to facilitate humanitarian and logistical support. Integration of the Luanda and Nairobi peace processes into a single framework to enhance effectiveness in resolving the conflict. And direct engagement with both state and non-state actors in the conflict under a structured dialogue process.

Furthermore, the Joint Summit mandated the withdrawal of uninvited foreign armed forces from DRC and resolved to hold annual consultations to review progress on regional security and stability.

Kadaga also provided updates from the 3rd EAC Judges Annual Conference, which focused on enhancing judicial mechanisms to support regional integration.

Among the key resolutions was a proposal for the EACJ to expand its jurisdiction to handle human rights cases, in line with Article 27(2) of the EAC Treaty. The conference also called for the establishment of EACJ sub-registries in South Sudan, DRC, and Somalia to improve access to justice.

Additionally, the conference urged member states to adopt Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanisms to expedite legal processes and reduce case backlogs.

On the political front, Kadaga highlighted the ongoing process to establish an EAC Political Confederation, a transitional model toward full regional integration.

National consultations have already been conducted in Uganda, Kenya, and Burundi, with the remaining partner states given a deadline of June 30, 2025, to complete their public engagements.

The consultations are gathering stakeholder views on: Governance structure and decision-making within the confederation. Areas of cooperation between member states. And financial and operational mechanisms for the confederal authority.

A final report will be submitted to the 25th EAC Ordinary Summit for further deliberation.